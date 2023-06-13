Celebrate Dwight Twilley’s birthday

A celebration of Tulsa power pop music artist Dwight Twilley (and birthday bash) will take place 8 p.m. Thursday, June 15 at Maggie’s Music Box in Jenks.

The event — celebrating Dwight Twilley with Jake and the Idols — will feature a free show with Jake and the Idols, a Twilley vinyl signing and “special guests.”

Ernie Fields book launch event

Author and journalist Carmen Fields wrote a biography about her father, legendary Tulsa-based band leader Ernie Fields. She will attend a book launch event 1 p.m. Saturday, June 17 at First Baptist Church North Tulsa, 1414 N. Greenwood Ave. Also that day, she will travel to Rentiesville for a 7 p.m. book signing at the Oklahoma Blues Hall of Fame. The biography is titled “Going Back to T-Town: The Ernie Fields Territory Big Band.”

Studio House gears up for album release

The Tulsa-based band Studio House released a song (“My Car”) and has an album on the way.

The group is going to play a summer marathon of shows, including a Friday, June 16 performance at The Colony with support from Deli Sword. Studio House also will play a stripped-down set Saturday, June 17 at Deco Lounge.

To learn more about Studio House, go to distrokid.com/hyperfollow/studiohouse.

‘Sandlot’ at Philbrook

It’s “Batter up!” for the monthly Films on the Lawn event at Philbrook Museum of Art, which will be showing the 1993 cult classic “The Sandlot,” Friday, June 16, at the museum, 2727 S. Rockford Road.

The film is a coming-of-age story set during the summer of 1962, when a young boy who, in an effort to acclimate to his new home, joins a pick-up baseball team, in spite of his less-than-impressive abilities to hit or catch. As the summer goes on, however, the team develops a unique camaraderie that ultimately will affect their lives forever.

Doors open at 6 p.m., with the film starting approximately at 9 p.m. Guests are encouraged to bring chairs, blankets and picnic dinners, or enjoy concessions from food trucks including Andolini’s Pizza, The Dog House and Frootbowls.

Tickets are $12 general admission. To purchase and more information: philbrook.org.

‘Caught Up’ at Positive Space

Tulsa artist Koda Miles will be the featured artist this month at Positive Space Tulsa, with a solo exhibit titled “Caught Up,” featuring works in a variety of media, including painting, sculpture, video and installation.

Miles said in her artist’s statement that the work in “Caught Up” was created as a way of “reconciling... who I have been in the past (by) disturbing the details of memories. ... The emphasis on natural processes and manipulation of organic materials represents the delicate balancing act of moving on without getting caught up in the heat of these emotional hurdles.”

Miles, a May 2023 graduate of Tulsa Community College, will be present for the exhibit’s opening, 5-9 p.m., Friday, June 16. The show will continue through July 22.

Positive Space Tulsa is located at 1324 E. Third St. Gallery hours are 6-8 p.m. Thursday, 5-9 p.m. Friday, and noon-5 p.m. Saturday. facebook.com/positivespacetulsa