The musical version of the Tulsa-born story “The Outsiders” is scheduled to arrive on Broadway in 2024.

Producers announced Broadway previews will begin March 16, 2024. Opening night will be April 11, 2024.

The source material for the musical is “The Outsiders,” an eternally popular 1967 young adult novel written by Tulsa author S.E. Hinton when she was a teen at Will Rogers High School.

In 1983, the book was adapted into movie form by Francis Ford Coppola. Coppola’s film sent “greaser” actors Rob Lowe, Patrick Swayze, C. Thomas Howell, Ralph Macchio, Emilio Estevez, Tom Cruise and Matt Dillon on a path to stardom.

Hinton and Danny O’Connor, founder of the Outsiders House Museum in Tulsa, attended a world premiere of the musical at La Jolla Playhouse earlier this year. Hinton was complimentary of the musical.

Angelina Jolie will be a lead producer on the Broadway venture.