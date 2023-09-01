Jimmie Tramel Tulsa World Scene Writer Follow Jimmie Tramel Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The Makers Out, a Tulsa experimental indie band, is releasing its first single, “Emerald Fireflies,” Sept. 4, announced the band’s founder and lead vocalist, Scott Bell.

The track will be available on all major streaming platforms.

The Makers Out will perform the new single and other original music Thursday, Sept. 7, at Whittier Bar, 2405 E. Admiral Blvd.

Bell, a 20-year music industry veteran, wrote and produced the song, weaving ethereal lyrics through a dreamy, atmospheric melody, according to a news release. He also contributed guitar and synthesizer to the track, which features a lineup that includes Aaron Boehler (bass), Chris Combs (guitar), Bobby Moffett (Rhodes electric piano), Matt Maxwell (upright bass) and Jake Lynn (drums). Sarah Maud, Liz Coffman, and Jillian Bell provide supporting vocals.

“With this single, I wanted to evoke what it feels like to be in Oklahoma in the summer — that dreaminess of the lush green, when it’s still early enough in the season, accompanied by that constant insect drone,” Bell said. “There’s a certain warm, drowsy feeling associated with that time of year that brings a sense of nostalgia for all of the summers past.”

“Emerald Fireflies” was inspired by Smog/Bill Callahan’s 2003 song, “Our Anniversary,” a meditative, plainspoken musing on a troubled relationship.

“Bill’s song appears to be about a domestic drama of a couple who are intoxicated, messy and in love,” Bell said.

“He writes in such a wry, beautiful way about difficulty. All those qualities once appealed to me too, but I had found myself in a life-changing and deep relationship with my now-wife who, early on, offered me the most lovely gift of all: the gift of innocence. I wanted to take the world Bill built, the music and the ambience, but I wanted to write it from the viewpoint of a young kid who knows nothing about relational drama who might live right down the street.”

“Emerald Fireflies” is the first single from a debut project by The Makers Out, which will include videos, two EPs and a compilation album scheduled for release in early 2024. The artwork for “Emerald Fireflies” was crafted by Brazilian digital creator MACHADOXLEAO.

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.