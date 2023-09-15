Jimmie Tramel Tulsa World Scene Writer Follow Jimmie Tramel Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The release date on all streaming platforms has arrived for Cody Clinton and the April Fools’ latest single, “The Golden Hurricane.”

The song, with its references to the University of Tulsa and nearby 11th Street, debuts prior to the University of Tulsa’s home football game against the University of Oklahoma. TU’s sports teams are known as the Golden Hurricane.

“I wanted to write a song with a definite sense of place,” Clinton, a Tulsa-based singer-songwriter, said. “Basically, it’s about the quirkiness, and sometimes seediness, of 11th Street and old Route 66, combined with a tale of redemption. A troublemaker kid straightens up his act and ends up playing for TU, changing his life for the better.”

For more information, go to codyandthefools.com.

Cody Clinton and the April Fools will perform a free show from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26 at the Mayo Hotel’s penthouse rooftop bar. Guests must be 21-over to attend.

