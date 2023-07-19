The Chicks’ Friday, July 21 concert at BOK Center will be the first stop on the North American leg of The Chicks World Tour.

The 13-time Grammy-winning group began the tour with eight dates in Europe. Tulsa will be the first of 29 North American tour stops. Tickets are available at bokcenter.com.

The Chicks released their fifth studio album (“Gaslighter”) in July 2020 via Columbia Records. The 12-track record was co-produced by award-winning singer-songwriter, producer and close friend of the band Jack Antonoff.

The Chicks, the biggest-selling female band in U.S. history, have sold more than 30.5 million albums and are among an elite group of artists and the only female group to achieve multiple diamond-selling (10 million copies) releases.

For additional information on The Chicks, visit thechicks.com.