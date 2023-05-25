Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Swon Brothers are returning to the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino with a free show 8 p.m. Thursday, June 1 at Track 5, the Hard Rock’s country dance hall.

Known for seamlessly smooth, tight-knit family harmonies, the Swon Brothers performed for area audiences before becoming finalists on NBC’s “The Voice.” Said a news release announcing the Hard Rock show: “Honored with the Rising Star award by the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame and inducted into the Rhythm and Routes Oklahoma Music Trail, the Muskogee natives have been charming fans with their incredible sibling harmonies and fun-loving personalities since childhood.”

Brothers Zach and Colton Swon, in addition to building a loyal, devoted fan base and strong social media following, are songwriters and producers who have contributed to many projects in country music and beyond, including superstar Blake Shelton’s album “Body Language” (they wrote the title track and are featured performers on the song). They have toured as part of Carrie Underwood’s “Storyteller” Tour and Brad Paisley’s “Country Nation” World Tour, as well headlining their own cross-country show.

In 2022, they raised more than $72,000 and were responsible for donations of 3,000 pounds of non-perishable food at the 10th annual Swon Brothers concert to benefit the Salvation Army in their hometown.

For more information on The Swon Brothers, visit theswonbrothers.com.

