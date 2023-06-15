The BIG 615 radio station from Garth Brooks’ SEVENS Radio Network debuted this week on TuneIn.

A news release said the BIG 615 provides listeners an authentic take on country music and offers up the biggest songs and the biggest artists today.

“I believe that country music listeners want to hear the latest from George Strait followed by the latest from Luke Combs — the latest from Ashley McBryde followed by the latest from The Chicks,” said Brooks said in the release.

The Big 615 began streaming for free June 15.

Storme Warren will be the official voice of the BIG 615. He will occasionally be joined by guest hosts, including Brooks and other music artists.

“The BIG 615 station is purely for the love of country music,” Brooks said. “We lean a bit more traditional at the BIG 615. We are proud of how the station sounds and want the entire world to hear what we think is the greatest format of all — country music.”

TuneIn has 75 million listeners globally. SEVENS Radio is set to launch multiple stations on TuneIn this year, all curated and conceived by Garth Brooks and the SEVENS Radio Network.

To begin streaming, visit TuneIn.com/garthbrooks or download the TuneIn App in the Apple App Store or Google Play for free.