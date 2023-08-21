Son Volt, featuring alt-country pioneer, Jay Farrar, will perform Tuesday, Aug. 22 at the Vanguard, 222 N. Main. Singer songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, Anders Parker, will open the show.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for the 7:30 p.m. show. For tickets, go to thevanguardtulsa.com.

Son Volt is touring to support a new album, “Day Of The Doug,” a tribute to the music of Doug Sahm, a Texas troubadour whose work forged country, Tex-Mex, rock, rhythm & blues, folk and psychedelia into an utterly unique American sound. The band is also celebrating the 28th anniversary of its seminal album, “Trace,” which will be performed in its entirety during the show, along with other songs from its catalogue and “Day Of The Doug.”

Released in 1995, “Trace” is Son Volt’s debut studio album that established the band as a significant force in the alternative country movement of the 1990s.

“Normally, you kind of reinterpret and find new meaning as you go along,” Farrar said of the band’s debut album. “What you thought you were writing a song about, three years later it’s like, ‘Oh, that’s what it’s about?’ These songs seem pretty resilient, and I’m glad to say I’m not embarrassed by any of them. It’s been great playing them.”