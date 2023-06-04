Ultimately, Shania Twain delivered some Vegas-style razzle dazzle to Tulsa’s BOK Center Saturday night.

The star of the “Queen of Me” tour was wheeled out through the audience wearing bejeweled sunglasses to the sounds of “Waking Up Dreaming," and the stage's backdrop was of a rocket ship adorned with her “ST” initials.

But all systems were not go for launch.

Queen Shania was clearly having audio problems for the first half dozen songs. She gestured repeatedly for help while her live vocals cut in and out and even at times fell a half a beat behind the music and backing vocals.

But she persisted, with the show shifting into neon saloon party mode, complete with “Tulsa” emblazoned across the stage’s backdrop. Twain seemed to genuinely surprise opening act Daniel Gerard Breland, known professionally simply as Breland, by calling him up on stage to harmonize with her as she seemingly worked on her vocals by belting out over and over: “Oklahoma, I love you!”

The BOK Center was packed to the rafters, and the audience sing-along mercifully drowned out the issues on the first of her smash hits, “You're Still the One.”

Whatever was off seemed to get ironed out by the first of a trio of Twain’s signature, laying-down-the-law songs, “Any Man of Mine,” “Whose Bed Have Your Boots Been Under?” and “Honey, I'm Home.”

With the crowd having fun, Twain was able to cut loose and enjoy touches of her Las Vegas residency, which included a quick recline on her custom flying horse motorcycle and playing with a couple of backup dancer/singers who, at turns, both shocked and delighted fans.

Promoting the “Queen of Me” album, which debuted in February, meant working through album tracks such as “Pretty Liar” and “Number One” in addition to playing many of her greatest hits.

Performer and audience-alike got a kick out of a couple of gobsmacked Oklahoma City hairstylists, identified only as Brandie and Hillary, who were called up on stage because of the accuracy of the costumes they donned to the concert.

Both were wearing looks made iconic by the late 1990s country crossover queen – the all-leopard print robe over bandeau top and bare midriff from 1998’s “That Don't Impress Me Much” music video, and the top hat and men’s white button-down over black mini dress and thigh-high boots from 1999’s “Man! I Feel Like A Woman” video.

It was the perfect set up for Twain’s encore.

Off went the black sparkly top and ankle boots and fluorescent green mini skirt she’d worn all night.

Back came the petite, 57-year-old country-pop queen in her original leopard print outfit, launching into “That Don't Impress Me Much” along with a clearly impressed audience.

Thanks to Twain, it was fans’ prerogative to have a little fun and leave the joint on a show-ending high with “Man! I Feel Like A Woman.”

