Stacey Dickens Tulsa World Assistant Scene Editor Follow Stacey Dickens Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

September in Tulsa is stuffed with fun events, annual festivals and must-see concerts. Here’s your guide to the biggest and best of what’s happening in the area the rest of this month.

9/7, Gathering on Main Birthday Celebration

Celebrate 10 years of an Owasso tradition with live music, food and a parade. Attractions and vendors include Go Dino’s complete animatronic dinosaur family; Go Stuffed, where you can create your own stuffed animals; Inspyral Circus, showcasing talented stilt walkers and street performers throughout the event; bounce houses and more.

WHERE: Redbud Festival Park, 109 N. Main St., Owasso

9/7-10, Just Between Friends

Just Between Friends is one of the country’s leading children’s and maternity consignment events. Save money (and make money from consigning) on kids’ clothes, toys, shoes and equipment in one safe, clean and organized place.

WHERE: Expo Square, 4145 E. 21st St.

9/8, Gathering Place’s Fifth Birthday

Celebrate the fifth anniversary of Gathering Place’s opening with a variety of events, including this free party, which will have treats, music and dancing, face painting, caricatures, lawn games, a life-size paint-by-number and more.

WHERE: Gathering Place, 2650 S. John Williams Way

9/8-9, Bluegrass & Chili Festival

The 43rd annual Bluegrass & Chili Festival will be underway in downtown Wagoner this weekend. Festivities include three stages of free concerts by artists such as Grand Ole Opry member Rhonda Vincent & The Rage, The Cleverlys and Appalachian Road Show. Other activities include the Festival Street Market, Open Car Show, Antique Tractor Show and Quilt Show. And new this year is the Fireman’s Combat Challenge, where area firefighters will compete in various challenges. The Mid-America Regional Chili Cook-off will be Saturday.

WHERE: Downtown Wagoner

9/9, Route 66 Blowout Car Show & Festival

The streets of downtown Sapulpa will be lined with vintage and modern cars for a Route 66 car show, food vendors and a children’s zone.

WHERE: Downtown Sapulpa

9/9, Sunny Dayz Mural Festival

This free, family-friendly festival, which is in its third year, will include 25 new murals created by 40 female and non-binary artists from Oklahoma and beyond; a full stage lineup including bands, dancers, DJs and more; kids activities; a vendor market of over 50 local creatives; and local food trucks.

WHERE: Pearl District, 325 S. Quincy Ave.

9/9, REO Speedwagon

Fronted by vocalist Kevin Cronin since 1972, REO Speedwagon is known for massive hits such as “Keep On Loving You” and “Take It On the Run.” Its landmark album, “Hi Infidelity,” spent 15 weeks in the No. 1 slot and has since earned the RIAA’s 10X Diamond Award for surpassing sales of 10 million units in the United States.

WHERE: River Spirit Casino Resort, 8330 Riverside Parkway

9/12, Beth Hart

Grammy-nominated blues artist Beth Hart has sold out tours worldwide, including performances at historic venues such as Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, London’s Royal Albert Hall and the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam. She rose to fame with the release of her 1999 single “LA Song (Out of This Town).”

WHERE: Tulsa Theater, 105 W. Reconciliation Way

9/12-13, ‘Jagged Little Pill’

Celebrity Attractions presents this musical, which draws from the music and themes of Alanis Morissette’s hit album of the same name. It’s directed by Tony Award winner Diane Paulus with an original story by Tony and Academy Award-winning writer Diablo Cody. It has been nominated for a season-record of 15 Tony Awards following its Broadway premiere.

WHERE: Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St.

9/13-16, Born and Raised Music Festival

The Born & Raised Music Festival, which features outlaw, Texas and Red Dirt country music, returns for the third year. Turnpike Troubadours, Gary Allan and Whiskey Myers are the headliners.

WHERE: Pryor Creek Music Festival Grounds north of Pryor

9/14, Chicago

Legendary rock and roll band Chicago, known for No. 1 hits such as “If You Leave Me Now” and “Hard to Say I’m Sorry,” is the first American rock band to chart Top 40 albums in six consecutive decades. Chicago also was inducted into the 2016 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

WHERE: River Spirit Casino Resort, 8330 Riverside Parkway

9/15-17, Scotfest

Scotfest is a celebration of Scottish, Irish and Celtic culture that features folk, roots, rock and pop music, as well as highland athletics, pipes and drums, highland and Irish dance. Whisky tastings, vendors and a wide selection of beer and food from the Scottish, Irish and British homelands will also be available.

WHERE: Broken Arrow Events Park, 21101 E. 101st St.

9/15, Trace Adkins

Country music star Trace Adkins has sold over 11 million albums and is now celebrating the 25th anniversary of his “Dreamin’ Out Loud” debut.

WHERE: Skyline Event Center, 951 W. 36th St. North

9/15-10/1, ‘Beautiful: The Carole King Musical’

See the inspiring true story of Carole King’s journey from teenage songwriter to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center’s Chapman Music Hall.

WHERE: Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St.

9/16, Taste of Nigeria

This family-friendly event showcasing Nigerian culture comes to Tulsa for one day. Experience art, music, dance, comedy, drama, fashion, a market and more.

WHERE: Historic Big 10 Ballroom, 1624 E. Apache St.

9/16, Switchfoot

Alternative rock band Switchfoot is celebrating the 20th anniversary of its 2003 triple-platinum album “The Beautiful Letdown,” with hits such as “Meant To Live” and “Dare You To Move.”

WHERE: Hard Rock Casino Tulsa, 777 W. Cherokee St., Catoosa

9/16, An Evening with Bernie Taupin

Master lyricist Bernie Taupin will discuss his forthcoming memoir, “Scattershot: Life, Music, Elton, and Me.” The famously private Taupin shares the story of his remarkable career for the first time, detailing the extraordinary creative connection forged with Elton John and their ability to craft beloved songs.

WHERE: 110 E. Second St., Tulsa Performing Arts Center

9/16, Jefferson Starship

The psychedelic rock band returns to Tulsa as it approaches its 50th anniversary. The band has had hits such as “Winds Of Change,” “Nothing’s Going To Stop Us Now” and “We Built This City.”

WHERE: Hard Rock Casino Tulsa, 777 W. Cherokee St., Catoosa

9/17, Local Natives

The Los Angeles-based indie rock band is touring in support of its new album, “Time Will Wait For No One.” The single “When Am I Gonna Lose You” reached No. 5 on the Adult Alternative Airplay chart in the U.S. in 2017.

WHERE: Cain’s Ballroom, 423 N. Main St.

9/21-23, Tulsa Greek Festival

This long-running festival, also known as “Opa!Homa,” shares aspects of Greek culture including food, faith and folk dancing. Savor spanikopita and Greek fries and enjoy sweet baklava at this event, which has been running for over six decades.

WHERE: Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 1222 S. Guthrie Ave.

9/21, Magic City Adult Book Fair

The popular event that evokes the nostalgia of school book fairs returns for the second time.

WHERE: Neff Brewing, 321 S. Frankfort Ave.

9/21, Nickelback

The Canadian rockers are bringing their Get Rollin’ Tour to BOK Center with special guests Brantley Gilbert and Josh Ross. The band’s biggest hits include “How You Remind Me,” “Photograph” and “Rockstar.”

WHERE: BOK Center, 200 S. Denver Ave.

9/23, Black Moth Art Market

Shop from dozens of local Tulsa artists showcasing handmade jewelry, art, oddities and more. The event is hosted by Black Moth, Tulsa’s only natural history store.

WHERE: Black Moth, 1142 S. Harvard Ave.

9/23, Cabin Boys Oktoberfest

Find an Okie-Bavarian celebration at Cabin Boys, where they will have an outdoor beer tent, live music, German food and contests. The event is family-friendly, dog-friendly and no cover.

WHERE: 1717 E. Seventh St.

9/23-24, Family Campout

Oxley Nature Center hosts a family campout for the first time this weekend. Activities include fishing, archery, an evening hike through the woods and s’mores around the campfire.

WHERE: Oxley Nature Center, 6700 Mohawk Blvd.

9/23, Monarchs on the Mountain

This is the eighth year of the festival, which celebrates the vital role eastern Oklahoma plays in the monarch butterfly migration. For the first time, it’s being held at Chandler Park. Booths will be educational or will have arts and crafts highlighting the life cycle of the monarch.

WHERE: Chandler Park, 6500 W. 21st St.

9/24, Alice In Chains

The Seattle-formed, Grammy-nominated grunge rockers made Tulsa the second stop on the band’s 2023 fall tour. Alice In Chains’ biggest hits include “Man in the Box” and “No Excuses.”

WHERE: Tulsa Theater, 105 W. Reconciliation Way

9/26, Shepherd’s Cross Pumpkin Festival

This long-running harvest celebration held at a working farm runs Sept. 26 through Nov. 4, Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. It will also be open Monday, Oct. 30. Fun for the family includes a hay maze, games, farm animal petting barn, farm demonstrations and story time. There will be truckloads of pumpkins of all shapes and sizes for purchase, as well as straw bales and cornstalks for fall decorating.

WHERE: 16792 E. 450 Road, Claremore

9/26-10/1, ‘Aladdin’

Celebrity Attractions presents the Disney favorite “Aladdin,” directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw. This new musical features sets, costumes and lighting from Tony Award winners Bob Crowley, Gregg Barnes and Natasha Katz.

WHERE: Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St.

9/28, The Beach Boys

Synonymous with the California lifestyle, The Beach Boys have become an American icon. The Beach Boys have sold over 100 million records worldwide and have received more than 33 RIAA Platinum and Gold record awards. The Rock And Roll Hall of Famers also were also honored at the 2001 Grammy Awards with the Lifetime Achievement Award. “Sounds Of Summer: The Very Best Of The Beach Boys,” has achieved triple-platinum success with sales of more than 3 million copies in the U.S.

WHERE: River Spirit Casino Resort, 8330 Riverside Parkway

9/28-10/8, Tulsa State Fair

At the Tulsa State Fair, you can find all of your fair favorites: fried food on a stick, thrilling rides, baby farm animals, live entertainment and more. During “11 days of awesome,” there will be Disney on Ice shows as well as concerts including artists such as 38 Special, The Sugarhill Gang & The Ying Yang Twins, The Fray and Uncle Kracker. Competitions include livestock and horse shows, 4-H and FFA exhibits and the Oklahoma State Fiddling Championships.

WHERE: Expo Square, 4145 E. 21st St.

9/29, Internet Cat Video Festival

The annual celebration of felines, hosted by Animal Aid of Tulsa, returns with funny videos, cat merchandise and rescue kitties available for adoption.

WHERE: Philbrook Museum of Art, 2727 S. Rockford Road

9/29-10/1, Rose, Chalk It Up & Kite festivals

The Broken Arrow Rose Festival is combining with the Chalk It Up art festival to provide a big weekend of free, family-friendly fun at 302 S Main St. Find a chalk art competition and the annual rose show, as well as garden experts on hand to teach about monarchs, roses and pollinators. Inspyral Circus returns with street performers. The festival concludes with Rose Kites over Broken Arrow at the BA Events Park at 21101 E. 101st St.

WHERE: Broken Arrow, multiple locations

9/29-10/28, Castle Halloween

On Fridays and Saturdays from Sept. 29 to Oct. 28, you can find thrills for the entire family at the Halloween Festival at the Castle of Muskogee. From the sinister, fog-shrouded forest to the carnival atmosphere of Halloween Land, there are performances and activities for all ages.

WHERE: The Castle of Muskogee, 3400 W. Fern Mountain Road, Muskogee

9/30, Luke Bryan

Country mega star Luke Bryan, who has sold over 75 million records, brings his Country On Tour to BOK Center, with guests Chayce Beckham, Jackson Dean, Hailey Whitters & DJ Rock. Bryan is a five-time Entertainer of the Year, being awarded by the Academy of Country Music Awards and the Country Music Association. Bryan’s 2013 album “Crash My Party” received the first Album of the Decade award from the ACM.

WHERE: 200 S. Denver Ave.

9/30, Ten District Herb and Garden Festival

This free event offers something for everyone: yoga classes, free axe throwing sponsored by Got Wood Axe Throwing Co., a cornhole tournament, a pumpkin-carving contest, a bounce house and face painting for the kids. There will also be a blood drive with Oklahoma Blood Institute, as well as vendors, raffles, live music, food and more.

WHERE: 704 E. Main Place, Jenks

9/30, Festival Americas

This free multicultural festival, in its ninth year, is a free, family-friendly event at Guthrie Green with live music, dance performances, food trucks, street market and activities for all ages.

WHERE: Guthrie Green, 111 Reconciliation Way

9/30, BaseCamp Camping Festival

Normally off-limits to campers, Turkey Mountain opens its grounds to the public overnight. A bonfire and live music are among events scheduled. Pitch a tent or splurge on a glamping experience.

WHERE: Turkey Mountain Urban Wilderness, 6850 S. Elwood Ave.

9/30, Ann Wilson and Tripsitter

Ann Wilson, known a founder and the lead singer-songwriter of Heart, has been thrilling audiences for over five decades. The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer has earned record sales of more than 35 million and a Grammy Lifetime Achievement award. “Barracuda,” “Crazy On You” and “Magic Man” are among her biggest hits.

WHERE: River Spirit Casino Resort, 8330 Riverside Parkway

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.