Tulsa is home to the Bob Dylan Archives and the Bob Dylan Center.

Meanwhile, Dylan is shedding one of his homes.

Dylan is selling his Scottish Highland estate, and it is being featured this week at toptenrealestatedeals.com. Dylan has listed the property for sale and is accepting offers in excess of $3.9 million.

A news release said Dylan has owned the stately mansion (known as Aultmore House in Nethy Bridge in the Cairngorm National Park in Scotland) for 17 years. The Edwardian Country manor was completed in 1914 and has been meticulously maintained, with significant renovations to bring wiring, heating and water systems up to contemporary standards while preserving the home’s period details.

The 18,357-square-foot mansion includes 16 bedrooms, each with garden views, and 11 bathrooms. The entry hall features a limestone staircase with wrought iron and wooden balustrade.

There are four reception rooms, including a music room, featuring Adam-style marble fireplaces, while the dining, sitting, drawing and billiards rooms include open fireplaces.

Multiple entertainment areas include a lounge, sunroom and garden room.

Three kitchens, plus a basement that includes store rooms, a workshop and a coal cellar, complete the home.

The property (25 acres of landscaped grounds) includes “beautiful” gardens with fountains, statues and stone gazebos, plus three cottages that have been rented to holidaymakers.

The property also has been available as a wedding venue and was featured in the BBC series “Monarch of the Glen.” The estate has been recognized for both its historic and architectural importance.