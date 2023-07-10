National Fiddler Hall of Fame

CLASS OF 2023

Jimmy Mattingly

Mattingly earned an appearance on the Grand Ole Opry as a guest of country music legend Roy Acuff at age 18 -- after Mattingly had won the Nashville-based Master Fiddler Championship.

Mattingly went on to be a featured member of Garth Brooks’ band in 1995 and is still the touring fiddle player for Brooks. Mattingly is a founding member of the three-time Grammy-nominated Grascals Bluegrass Band. He has played with Brooks & Dunn, Reba McEntire, Dolly Parton, Trisha Yearwood, Steve Wariner, the Osborne Brothers and many others.

Rob Hajacos

Hajacos was one of Music City’s most sought after session players. For 34 years he created his signature fiddle licks, recording for many renowned artists over his illustrious career.

Hajacos recorded on all of Garth Brooks’ albums until his fiddle retirement in 2018. He added his fiddle accompaniment to recordings by artists like Ray Price, Chet Atkins, George Jones, Keith Whitley, Taylor Swift, Alan Jackson, George Straight, Shania Twain, Luke Bryan, Dierks Bentley, Clint Black, Blake Shelton, Trisha Yearwood, Toby Keith, Kenny Chesney and more.

Hajacos' provided session work for hits like “Boot Scootin’ Boggie,” “Neon Moon,” “He’s Got You,” “Friends in Low Places,” “Much Too Young to Feel This Damn Old,” “Deep Water,” “Any Man of Mine,” “She’s In Love with The Boy,” “Georgia Rain,” “Old Enough to Know Better,” “XXX’s and OOO’s,” “No Shoes, No Shirt, No Problems” and many more.

Hoot Hester

A master fiddler, Hester was an all-around Nashville player for Mel Tillis, Jerry Reed, Steve Wariner, Ray Charles, Earl Scruggs, The Whites, Donna Fargo and Bill Monroe. He was part of the staff band at the Grand Ole Opry and was a founding member of the Time Jumpers.

In addition to work as a session musician, Hester played on multiple television shows, including “Nashville Alive” and “Pop Goes the Country.” When the program “Nashville Now” was created in the 1980s, Hester was hired to be the house band’s fiddler and utility player, which put him on the small screen five nights a week. “But most of all, Hoot was the kind of person Nashville musicians respected, and considered to be a devoted friend to so many,” said a news advisory about the class of 2023.