Jimmie Tramel Tulsa World Scene Writer Follow Jimmie Tramel Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Rocklahoma 2023 attracted more than 60,000 fans to the camping and music festival over Labor Day weekend, according to a news release.

Among memorable performances during the Pryor-based festival were headlining sets from Godsmack, Pantera and Limp Bizkit. The latter included a tribute to the late Jimmy Buffett as part of a Saturday night set that came hours after the passing of the famed “Margaritaville” singer.

Rob Zombie, Bush, Chevelle, Corey Taylor, Daughtry, Theory Of A Deadman and many more top rock and metal acts delivered hit-filled sets. The release also said Rocklahoma 2023 was notable for being the second-to-last performance of the band KIX.

Dani Ward of Edmond was crowned Miss Rocklahoma 2023. Rocklahoma was again hosted by Eddie Trunk, who received a special citation from the Oklahoma State House of Representatives for his contributions to rock music globally and his contributions to the state.

The release said Rocklahoma raised over $80,000 in on-site donations for the nonprofit Pryor Area Foundation. The foundation promotes community and area beautification, rural economic and esthetic development and community volunteer projects for disadvantaged public-school students in and around the Mayes County area.

Details for Rocklahoma 2024 will be coming soon, including details about the renaming of the festival grounds to Rockin’ Red Dirt Ranch. For updates, follow Rocklahoma’s social media channels or go to rocklahoma.com.