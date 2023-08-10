Jimmie Tramel Tulsa World Scene Writer Follow Jimmie Tramel Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Alice Cooper has likely traveled a million miles during a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame career.

The new album, due Aug. 25, is titled “Road.”

Nine days before the album drops, the road will bring Cooper to Tulsa.

Cooper is joining Motley Crue and Def Leppard for six stadium shows, including an Aug. 16 concert event at Chapman Stadium on the University of Tulsa campus. For tickets, go to defleppard.com or motley.com.

“They are two bands we have known forever, so we thought it would be fun to do that show,” Cooper said in a phone interview.

Here’s a chat with Cooper in advance of the Tulsa trip:

When did Motley Crue first enter your radar?

Well, they came along in that whole '80s Sunset Strip spandex and hair thing, which was really a boon for rock and roll, I think, because it made bands very aware of their image because of MTV. They couldn’t just go out and look at their shoes and play songs. You had to actually do a show and you had to look good because you were going to be on TV. So that was the birth of that whole glam era. And I think that was a very healthy area era for rock ’n’ roll, because it brought bands like Bon Jovi and (others to the forefront). All these bands had to be very aware of their image — not just their songs, but their image. And that’s that’s what Alice has done since the very beginning.

Same question regarding Def Leppard. When did Def Leppard first enter your radar?

Def Leppard was making, I think, the best records. Bon Jovi and Def Leppard made the best radio records. They were just incredible. You would hear that song and go, "wow, that’s really good." The first time I heard "Def Leppard," I went, "wow, that’s pretty close to 'Led Zeppelin.'" Def Leppard. Led Zeppelin. If it was a tribute to Led Zeppelin, I get it, you know? But those guys, they didn’t just do one hit. Every single song was one of the songs that got better and better, and they just kept making great records. And their producer, of course, Mutt (Lange), is one of those guys like Bob Ezrin, who is really a slave driver in the studio but gets really great results.

The show in Tulsa is just before the release of your new album, “Road.”

The road album is really a tribute to my touring band. My touring band, I’ve never done an album with them. They’re such an amazing touring band that I wanted to kind of show them off. So what I did was I said, "Let’s write an album about the road because that’s where we all live. Half of the year we are on the road with each other." I said, "I want you to all write songs about different things about the road. I don’t care if they’re funny. I don’t care if they’re sad or satiric or angry or whatever. But then Bob Ezrin and I will take those songs and shape them into Alice Cooper songs. But here’s the trick: I want to do all these songs live in the studio." In other words, most bands can’t just go in and do 12 live, new tracks they have never played before. I said what I want to do is rehearse them and then go in and do them live. And what that does is that will really show off how good the band really is.

Life on the road can be tough. How long did it take you to figure out the best way to do life on the road?

Well, the funny thing about it is I have been touring since I was 15. I’m 75 now, and touring now is a lot different than what it was back in the '70s and '60s and '80s, even. It is so much more convenient now. The buses are better. The hotels are better. Everything’s better. We always look back and go, "Oh, those were the good old days" when we were three people in a room at a Holiday Inn. That’s easy to say now. Back then we were going "This is awful." But we were all 21, 22, 23 years old, and the idea of being on tour was just the coolest thing ever. And I think that’s really the thing about it. Your memories of the road back back then are fond memories, but at the time they were not fond memories.

“White Line Frankenstein” is a truck driving song from the new album, and it rocks. (The song features a Tom Morello guitar solo.)

I know guys who are bus drivers or truck drivers. And they’ll do three months with us on the road and then go right to the next band and do another three months with them. And then they’ll go to the next band. They basically are road rats. These guys live in that cab of that truck. And I exaggerate all the characters. I said, "this guy, he is the king of this truck." And that’s his world. He’s the White Line Frankenstein. That’s all he sees is white lines flying by him, you know? How many millions of miles has this guy driven on the road? That’s his world. So I just said "well, that’s a great rhyme and, at the same time, it kind of describes the guy pretty well."

You have an admiration for those guys?

I admire them, and I kind of question them also. Where do you live? Do you ever go home? And I guess they do once in a while. But, again, every character on this album I exaggerate into the ultimate version of that person because when you are writing an album, I can make it funnier or I can make it more satirical or I can make it more devastating if I exaggerate the characters. The only song that really isn’t exaggerated is “Baby Please Don’t Go.” And that’s that moment where everybody that has ever been in a band has to either leave their lover or their wife on that last day and go “I’m going to be gone for six or seven months.” And she goes, “I understand, but baby, please don’t go.” It’s a heartbreaker. (Cooper never has to say goodbye to his wife because she tours with him and plays three characters in his shows.)

There are so many hit truck driving songs. The 1970s was full of them with Jerry Reed’s “Eastbound and Down” and Merle Haggard’s “Moving On” and C.W. McCall’s “Convoy” and Eddie Rabbit’s “Drivin’ My Life Away.”

Well, there’s something romantic about that. There’s something very romantic about being on the road all the time. In other words, you’re in a different place every night. Most people you know who work regular jobs, 9 to 5, see that as being, "oh man, I would love to do that." If you ask anybody and you say “What’s the ultimate job?,” they would go “rock star” because you get to play your music, you get to go on stage and you get to travel. They pay you and your lifestyle is rock and roll, all the way.

Be honest. Did you ever have a CB radio during the trucking craze?

No, I never got into that. I thought that whole CB radio thing was funny because it kind of introduced a whole new generation of people. All of a sudden there were these people that were like “we’ve got a smokey up here.” Of course, the movie didn’t hurt. That kind of made it really popular, but there was still something romantic about the idea of not living at home half the time and living on the road.

You said this when you were in Tulsa six years ago for an Eddie Trunk radio show, and it stuck with me. You said “If you think you have written your best song, you shouldn’t make another album.” And you followed up by saying you’re sure Paul McCartney doesn’t think he has written his best song yet, so he is going to keep recording.

I’ll bet you Bob Dylan doesn’t think he’s written his best song yet. A true artist is always looking not at what he’s already done. I mean, I appreciate my history. I appreciate all the albums. But I don’t live there. A lot of my fans kind of live there, and I get that and I understand that. I’m thinking about the next album. I’m thinking about what’s the next show going to be, and I’m doing that while everybody else is retiring.

Your Def Leppard-Motley Crue-Alice Cooper show at the University of Tulsa is the first major concert event at the stadium since New Kids on the Block performed there in 1990. Same thing, right?

The one thing about this is I keep hearing rock and roll is dead. You know, hard rock will never die. Grunge could go on its way. Punk goes on its way. ... Disco went on its way. But the one music that doesn’t go out of style is guitar-driven hard rock. It has survived every kind of music in rock and roll, every kind of derivative. And now, what is this? Motley Crue. Def Leppard. Alice Cooper. Three hard rock bands. And that means it’s still going. I went and saw Guns N’ Roses the other night. We were in Budapest. And, man, they did a show. That’s the best I’ve ever seen Guns N’ Roses. So I don’t believe hard rock is dead. I think that there are young bands right now in garages who are learning hard rock.