Before Parker Millsap’s mobile phone rang, he and the guys in the band were discussing Tom Waits’ movie cameos.

When you’re on an 8,000-mile road trip, you have plenty of time to talk about things, so why not Waits’ movie career? Waits often popped up in Francis Ford Coppola projects, including the shot-in-Tulsa films “The Outsiders” and “Rumble Fish.”

Millsap, an Oklahoma music artist, is on his way back to his home state for a couple of performances. He’s performing July 1 at the Vanguard and July 14 at the Woody Guthrie Folk Festival.

The Tulsa gig will wrap up a string of West Coast-and-back tour dates in support of a new Millsap album (“Wilderness Within You”) released in May.

Millsap was raised in Purcell (his family has four generations of roots there) but now is based out of Nashville. The current tour route is sort of a triangle from Nashville to Seattle to San Diego and back to Nashville. He’s seeing the country in a 15-passenger van with the back two rows of seats taken out to accommodate gear.

On the day of a phone interview that was scheduled to promote the Oklahoma homecoming, Millsap was en route to a tour date at the Troubadour. It’s a famous West Hollywood venue. It’s this famous: Don Henley and Glenn Frey met there. Carly Simon met James Taylor there. Taylor performed Carole King’s “You’ve Got a Friend” there for the first time. The Byrds performed Bob Dylan’s “Tambourine Man” there for the first time. Elton John made his U.S. debut there. The band formerly known as Mookie Blaylock debuted a new name — Pearl Jam — there. Cheech and Chong were discovered at the Troubadour. So was Waits.

So, playing the Troubadour is big-time stuff (it wasn’t Millsap’s first time there), but Millsap is at a point in his career where he is a veteran of historic stages, including Ryman Auditorium and the Grand Ole Opry.

You can trace everything back to a little stage at The Deli on campus corner in Norman.

Millsap said he didn’t really benefit from big breaks during his career. Moreso, he had smaller breaks that had a cumulative impact. The first of those was landing a steady gig at The Deli, where he performed Tuesday sets of original songs and covers (including some Waits songs) for about three years.

“At that time, I was just stoked to have a gig at all,” Millsap said. “When I got The Deli gig, I was like, all right. I made it. I am going to make $50 every time I play this gig. That’s pretty great.”

On-the-job training there helped Millsap learn how to be a performer and how to “workshop” songs and how to play to different crowds — four regulars at the bar or 100 people when the venue is packed out and the crowd is into the music.

“It was a really great place to cut my teeth and learn how to do a show,” he said. “It was low enough pressure that it wasn’t stressful. I got a lot of performing hours under my belt.”

Millsap, in continuing to recap important moments during his career advancement, talked about the events that led him to a record deal and an instance when he was summoned to perform at a songwriter-in-the-round event in Nashville.

“Somebody got sick and wasn’t able to do it, and I got called last-minute, so I drove out to Nashville and did a showcase with, like, three other songwriters and ended up meeting my eventual manager there,” Millsap said.

“He helped me get a great booking agent and got me set up and on my way in my career.”

Good news for Millsap: His work earned respect almost immediately. His self-titled 2014 album and a follow-up record both went to No. 1 on the Americana chart.

An ultimate sign of respect came in 2016 when Elton John shared this on social media: “Last night in Atlanta I saw one of the best concerts I have ever seen. Parker Millsap and Sarah Jarosz. Both were astonishingly good. And their respective musicians too. It restored my faith in music. Bravo to you both.”

The music legend also invited Millsap to jam. Elton John and Millsap teamed up for “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me” during a 2016 Apple Music Festival in London.

During a 2018 interview with Billboard, Millsap said he initially declined Elton John’s calls because he didn’t recognize the number and suspected he was being spammed.

“I was on my buddy’s farm that same day, and my manager called me and said, ‘Do you have service? Elton’s gonna call you later today. Be somewhere where you have service!’ — and I was in the middle of Tennessee,” Millsap said in the Billboard story. “We were on our way to Home Depot to get some equipment to build something on the farm, and the truck broke down on the side of the road, and then Elton magically calls. It was kind of a weird day.”

Returning to the Vanguard should make for a familiar day. Millsap had a CD release show at the Vanguard for his self-titled album nine years ago.

“I think this will be like my fourth time playing the Vanguard,” he said, adding that he is excited to come back.

“I just love Tulsa. I’ve got a lot of friends in Tulsa, so any time we are in Tulsa I get to see all my buddies there and I have a great time.”

Millsap said he is performing songs from all across his catalog and not just material from the new album.

About that new album: “I love it. I’m really proud of it. For people who have been around following me since The Deli, there is a lot on it that is pretty similar to what I was doing at The Deli as far as singing songs with an acoustic guitar. The record also goes a bunch of other places. ... It’s really all over the place, but I feel like that’s how life feels sometimes. It feels honest to kind of make something that’s all over the place.”

