Bill Medley of the Righteous Brothers is going back to where the adventure sort of started: Tulsa.

The Righteous Brothers spun out of the California music scene in the 1960s.

But when Medley and fellow Righteous Brother Bobby Hatfield hit the road for the first time, it was for a gig in Tulsa.

“That was before ‘You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feeling,’ and we were at the county fair or something with Bobby Bare,” Medley said during a recent phone interview. “That was the first time we had ever left California.”

Medley said they performed at a little theater near where the pigs were kept at the fair “so it didn’t smell that great on stage. But it was a lot of fun. We made a lot of good friends there.”

The Righteous Brothers’ first hit (“Little Latin Lupe Lu,” inspired by a girl Medley met when he was studying to be a hairdresser) charted in 1963.

Sixty years later, the Righteous Brothers are returning to Tulsa for a Saturday, July 1 performance at Hard Rock Live, the concert venue of the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

Inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 20 years ago, the Righteous Brothers’ catalog includes enduring radio behemoths like “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feeling,” “Unchained Melody“ and (“You’re My) Soul and Inspiration.”

Hatfield died in 2003, but Medley is continuing the Righteous Brothers’ legacy with Bucky Heard as a vocal partner.

Here’s a conversation with Medley in advance of his return to Tulsa:

You’re coming to Leon Russell’s turf. Leon was the band leader on the television show “Shindig!” The Righteous Brothers performed on the show. Was “Shindig!” the first place you met Leon?

I think it was ‘Shindig!‘ It was ‘63 or ‘64. He was a monster. Just a monster piano player, monster artist, writer. I just loved him. I think Bobby and I met Leon. And then obviously I used usually Leon on every record I could.

To what extent? How many records are we talking about?

Well, I know that he was with that Wrecking Crew (of session musicians). I think he played on “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feeling” and “Just Once in My Life” and all the (Phil) Spector stuff and a few after. I left the Righteous Brothers in ‘68. I did a lot of recording and I would use Leon obviously as many times as I could.

People today may not realize how big an opportunity “Shindig!” was for music artists. The Righteous Brothers were opening for the Beatles on their first American tour and left the tour early to be on “Shindig!”

That’s exactly right. I mean, we got about halfway through the Beatles tour and we had the offer to make the pilot for “Shindig!” and we asked (Beatles manager) Brian Epstein if we could leave early. And he said “Sure.” Thank God we did. That was the best bad move we ever did.

Did you have any idea at that time the Beatles and the Stones were going to be the monstrous, legendary bands they turned out to be?

No. But we always said, like a couple of years after the Beatles tour, we realized that we had a front row seat to history. I mean, you knew on the tour that the kids were going crazy and this and that, but you didn’t know how long it was going to last. And, boy, they just blew up and they just stayed as long as they wanted — both groups, the Beatles and the Stones. The Stones are probably just the greatest rock and roll band of the world. They just keep doing what they do and nobody gets tired of them.

Here’s sort of a Tulsa connection. You did the theme song for the television series “Just the Ten of Us,” and one of the stars of the show was Heather Langenkamp, who is from Tulsa.

I did that as a favor and, once again, it worked out for me.

Another sort-of Tulsa connection is Patrick Swayze, whose acting career was launched after he came to Tulsa to be in the cast of “The Outsiders.” You have a double connection to Patrick Swayze because your song (“I’ve Had) The Time of My Life“) was in “Dirty Dancing” and there was a Righteous Brothers song in “Ghost.”

It was pretty odd that I did the song for “Dirty Dancing” and then they put “Unchained Melody“ in “Ghost.” I would always say on stage after that “Why isn’t Patrick Swayze calling us to do the next movie?” But he was a great guy.

You have said the Righteous Brothers were basically reborn in the ‘80s because of songs that were in “Top Gun“ and “Dirty Dancing” and “Ghost.” You and Bobby appeared in episodes of “Cheers.” And it all led to a re-embrace of the Righteous Brothers.

It was amazing. I mean, if you made it into a movie nobody would believe it. We didn’t know that they put “Lovin’ Feeling” in “Top Gun” until it was out. Of course, the song for “Dirty Dancing,” they came and got me to do that. But we didn’t know “Ghost” was going to use “Unchained Melody.” Those three movies just made the Righteous Brothers, at the end of the ‘80s, bigger than ever. It was unbelievable.

You sort of had to be talked into doing “(I’ve Had) The Time of My Life,” the “Dirty Dancing” song.

Well, I did. I turned it down for about three months because my wife, Paula, was expecting our daughter and I promised her that I would be home for the birth. They wanted me to go from California to New York (to do the song). I said “I can’t do it.” They kept calling me and calling me. “Has Paula had the baby?” And finally Paula had our child and they said, “Listen, Jennifer Warnes wants to sing the song if she can do it with you.” And I said, “Well, of course.” We didn’t think the movie was going to do anything. It was a small little movie. When they told me it was “Dirty Dancing,” I said, “That sounds like a bad porno movie.” But it worked out great.

I don’t know if you had veto power, but did any movie or TV show try to license one of your songs or try to get you to do a new song and you said “no, thanks.”

Well, I’ve been very fortunate about doing movies as Bill Medley and not even the Righteous Brothers. But Sylvester Stallone, I did a “Rocky.” Actually, I sing the national anthem before the big fight and they cut it out because it was so anti-climactic. But, no, I don’t think I turned down (movies). I turned down a lot of songs that became hits, but I never turned down a movie song. I really enjoyed doing songs for movies just because they were a little different than what was on the radio, you know? They were they were just a lot of fun to do.

It’s interesting that Journey added a new vocalist after hearing someone (Arnel Pineda) sing Steve Perry songs and the Righteous Brothers — you — added a new vocalist after you heard Bucky Heard sing a Steve Perry song. Maybe if you can sing like Steve Perry you can cut the mustard?

That’s the truth. Bucky and I had been friends for about six years there in Branson, Missouri. He was doing this tribute to Journey when I went in to see him and I was just flabbergasted. I didn’t know he was that good and could sing that high, because Steve Perry is one of the great singers of all time. But, boy, Bucky got it and got it real good. A lot of people had been asking me to reform the Righteous Brothers and keep the music going. I took a walk near the lake and I said, well, if I was going to do it, this would be the guy because we were real good friends. It was just the perfect thing to do.

I didn’t realize until Billy Joel did the introduction for your Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction that “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feeling” was groundbreaking in that it was longer than what radio was used to playing at that time.

In those days, the record had to be about two and a half minutes at the longest and “Lovin’ Feeling” was actually a little over four minutes, even though (Spector) put on the record it was 3:50. And when we went to go promote it, all the disc jockeys that were playing it said “We love to play it because we can go to the bathroom while we are playing it.” I said, “Well, whatever works, man.”

I read that “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feeling” was the longest song ever to reach No. 1 when it topped the chart.

It’s the most played record in the history of American radio, which is pretty amazing. I didn’t write it, so I can say “What a great song.”

It’s not a bad thing to have on your resume that you sang the most-played song in radio history.

Bobby and I could never wrap our heads around that. That was quite a wonderful thing.

The Beatles’ song “Yesterday” held that distinction before you knocked them off the top spot.

They should have treated us better. I’m just teasing. They treated us wonderfully.

Did life change overnight once “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feeling” became a hit?

Oh, absolutely. I mean, before that, Bobby and I are having these West Coast hits and we were just having a great time because it just happened so fast. We used to talk about what are we going to do when the fad is over? So we were just having a ball with it and then “Lovin’ Feeling” came along and, boy, it changed our life dramatically because now it was huge business. It changed everything quite a bit for the good and made life a little busier, but it was all wonderful.

“Unchained Melody” was the B-side on a record. That’s hard to believe.

It was. It was a B-side, and I produced “Unchained Melody” because I would do the albums and Phil would do the singles and, for some reason, all the disc jockeys flipped the record over and started “Unchained Melody.” And I don’t know why. I mean, I think it’s a really good record and Bobby just saying the heck out of it. But it was the B-side of “Hung on You.”

Phil Spector wanted “Hung on You” to be the A-side because that was “his,” right?

Oh, absolutely. I’m sure it really pissed him off.

Here’s a song you may not get asked about often, but is there a story about how “Justine“ landed on one of your albums?

“Justine” and “Koko Joe,” there were three or four songs... We just idolized these two guys out of California called Don and Dewey, two Black artists that were just like two Little Richards and they recorded “Justine” and I think they wrote it. They wrote all those songs. We copied them. “Justine” was a fun song to do.

You’ve always been good at pointing out that much of the music we have today stems from those great R&B artists you listened to back in the day.

Oh, absolutely. I think, without those guys, us white guys wouldn’t have known what to do. And I say that in jest, but it really isn’t in jest. When Little Richard was kind of having hit records on the Black radio stations and Pat Boone would be covering it, that was kind of criminal. I love Pat Boone, but he’s not Little Richard.

The Righteous Brothers helped bring about a transition or opened doors in some way?

Because Bobby and I were raised on rhythm and blues and listened to Black artists, I think we opened the door. And, believe me, there were a lot of guys that could do what we could do. When that door opened, everybody flooded in and then blue-eyed soul was kind of created. So, yeah, I think we opened the door.

“Rock and Roll Heaven“ was a hit for the Righteous Brothers in 1974 and it paid tribute to music artists who had passed away. People have added more names to the song over the years.

I see on YouTube every once in a while, somebody will play our song but they’ll put about 50 other artists — great artists — that have passed away. I think somebody should re-record that song and hip it up and get some of the other people that have passed away.

When was the first time and last time you were in awe of another music artist?

Ray Charles was the first guy that really just blew my mind. I just thought he was the greatest artist in the world. And recently, John Mayer, I think is an incredible artist. And I love Bruno Mars. I knew Bruno when he was a little guy in Hawaii, and I just think he’s a phenomenal artist. There’s a few great artists out there today. It’s just so hard to get to know them because there’s very little radio going on, you know?

Everything turned out all right for you even though you started out wanting to be a hairdresser.

It’s a shame I failed my state board exam.

Seriously, did you fail the exam?

Oh, absolutely. That was right when I was starting to get into music and I didn’t take the hairdressing thing very seriously.

Was it a physical test or a written test?

Physical. You had to go in and do permanents and this and that and all this stuff. I failed at hair coloring and manicuring.

But you got the song “Little Latin Lupe Lu” out of it because you met a girl there.

I met Lupe at the hairdressing school, and she was great.

It was your first hit. Imagine that. A girl inspires a song and it becomes a hit. That has never happened before in rock and roll history.

Never happened.

