Woody Guthrie Center will host an exhibition that shows rarely seen photos of Billie Holiday’s “private and public worlds” beginning Oct. 11.

Background: In April 1957, photographer Jerry Dantzic had an assignment from Decca Records to photograph Holiday during a week-long run of performances at Sugar Hill, a night club in Newark, New Jersey. What unfolded was an unexpected and intimate journey into Holiday’s private and public worlds.

Dantzic’s photos comprise the largest collection of images from any single Holiday club engagement. “Billie Holiday at Sugar Hill: Photographs by Jerry Dantzic” will present over 50 remarkable images of the jazz icon that challenge the tragic narrative that frequently defines her, according to a news release.

The news release said the exhibition “shows the elegance, complexity, star power and humanity of the consummate jazz artist. Dantzic’s discreet, respectful and artful approach, using only available light, helped forge a bond of trust between him and Holiday. The result is a series of striking images that presents her, not only on stage but also among her closest friends and family, projecting warmth, humor and tenderness.”

Dantzic’s access allowed him to capture Holiday not only backstage and performing, but encountering fans and strolling Broad Street in Newark. The photographs document a significant period in Holiday’s life, just two years before her death at the age of 44.

The exhibition also includes Dantzic’s ephemera from his assignment. Objects expected to be on display include his Leica M3 camera, a photograph of him while holding the camera and his business card from the late 1950s.

“Woody Guthrie and Billie Holiday were iconic figures in folk and jazz music who left an indelible mark on America,” Woody Guthrie Center’s director, Cady Shaw, said. “Their performances and shared commitment to fighting against racism and injustice cemented their legacies as influential voices of resistance.”

The exhibition was developed by the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service and the Jerry Dantzic Archives. The exhibition is accompanied by the book “Jerry Dantzic: Billie Holiday at Sugar Hill, With A Reflection by Zadie Smith,” published by Thames & Hudson.