BOK Center

The North American tour of Peso Pluma will include a Sunday, Aug. 13 performance at BOK Center.

The Mexican music artist recently released his 14-track album “Genesis.” It quickly became the most listened to regional Mexican album on its first day on Apple Music.

Tickets for the Tulsa tour stop are on sale at bokcenter.com.

River Spirit

REO Speedwagon will return to River Spirit Casino for a Sept. 9 performance at the Cove.

For tickets to River Spirit events, go to riverspirittulsa.com.

Hard Rock

Emerging country star Grant Gilbert is headed to Hard Rock Hotel & Casino for a free show 9:30 p.m. Aug. 4 at Track 5, the casino’s country dance hall.

For more information on Grant Gilbert, visit grantgilbertmusic.com.

