Tulsa Performing Arts Center

Ready to get out of the heat an into an air-conditioned setting? The Tulsa Performing Arts Center is welcoming guests Friday, June 23, to 1964 the Tribute, a long-running and revered Beatles tribute show. Tickets are $25.

Tickets to Tulsa Performing Arts Center events can be purchased at tulsapac.com.

The Cove at River Spirit

Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo are returning to Tulsa for a Friday, Aug. 25 show at the Cove, the concert venue of the River Spirit Casino. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 23.

ZZ Top announced a Thursday, Oct. 26 performance at the Cove. Tickets go on sale June 23.

Tickets to River Spirit events can be purchased at riverspirittulsa.com.

Hard Rock Live

Country music artist Steve Wariner, who has charted 14 No. 1 songs, will perform Wednesday, Sept. 27 at Hard Rock Live, the concert venue of the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

Tickets start at $24.50 and go on sale June 23.

Comedian and actor Jim Jefferies is bringing a Nov. 18 comedy show to Hard Rock Live. Tickets start at $39.50 and go on sale June 23.

For more information on Jefferies, visit jimjefferies.com.

Tickets to Hard Rock Live events are available at hardrockcasinotulsa.com or by calling 918-384-ROCK.

Casey Chesnutt began a series of free monthly shows June 16 at Track 5, the country dance hall inside Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

Additional dates are July 22, Aug. 19, Sept. 23, Oct. 28, Nov. 18 and Dec. 30. All shows start at 9 p.m. and are free and open to the public, ages 21-up.

Influenced by red dirt, classic country, rock and his father (country music legend Mark Chesnutt), Casey Chesnutt began his career at the age of 15. He found himself going to high school in the day and strumming a guitar at night.

After five years with the Marines, Casey Chesnutt built a promising career with his band playing honky-tonks and dance halls across the Midwest. His debut single, “Even Texas Couldn’t Hold Her,” became an anthem among the Texas music scene.

For more information on Casey Chesnutt, visit caseychesnuttofficial.com.

Tulsa Theater

Howard Jones will perform Aug. 15 at Tulsa Theater. Tickets go on sale June 23. For tickets to Tulsa Theater events, go to tulsatheater.com.

Mabee Center

Casting Crowns is coming to Mabee Center for an Oct. 19 performance. The show is part of Casting Crowns’ 20th anniversary tour, a live symphonic experience. For tickets, go to mabeecenter.com.

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.