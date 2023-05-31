Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Park Aid, a free, all-ages community event to benefit Park Grove Creative Community, will take place 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 10 from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. at the community center, 4241 S. 37th West Ave.

The announcement was made by Jorden Hehl, a Tulsa musician and one of PGCC’s founders. The event features music on two stages, food, art activities and more.

PGCC was started in early 2022 by a group of volunteers, many of whom are from Tulsa’s creative community. They share a vision to establish a community resource where creative people from all backgrounds inspire and empower each other to bring their ideas to life.

Since opening, PGCC has hosted many free or low-cost events, including concerts and workshops, as well as creativity/wellness-themed group activities such as Creative Community Choir, Ecstatic Dance, Meditative Music Night, Authentic Relating Games and a regular Sunday morning session. PGCC also serves as a place for rehearsals, lessons, meetings, celebrations of life, birthday parties and private events.

“Park Aid is a great introduction to what we’re trying to create here at Park Grove Creative Community,” Hehl said in a news release. “We want to let people see the space and learn about our existing programming. It’s a welcoming place for everyone, and we want to encourage people to get involved.”

Among musical acts that will be featured at Park Aid are Grazzhopper with Cody Brewer, Snobug featuring jazz vocalist Sarah Maud and Knipple, Hehl’s own collaborative project with fellow musician Nicholas Foster.