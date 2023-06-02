Comic books and Bob Dylan?
All things Dylan are being analyzed at the Switchyard/World of Bob Dylan event in Tulsa this week, so why not a music hero’s connection to superheroes?
Danny Fingeroth is a former writer and editor at Marvel Comics whose body of work as an author includes a Stan Lee biography. A 1:30 p.m. Saturday, June 3 panel at the Hyatt Regency will focus on Dylan and humor. As part of that panel, Fingeroth will present “The Comic Book and Me: Bob Dylan and Comics.”
Fingeroth has had time to refine the presentation, having done it about a half dozen times before. He recalled that he first pitched the idea for a Dylan-and-comics panel to a convention in Minnesota, where Dylan was born and raised. Post-pitch, Fingeroth had no idea how he was going to follow through on the idea. Then he realized Dylan sort of had something in common with comic book superheroes.
“Dylan changes his look and his dress and has gone by multiple identities and everything,” Fingeroth said. “So, as a man of mystery, he kind of fits in pretty well.”
Once Fingeroth found that vein to tap into, he fleshed out the panel that guests can check out on the next-to-last day of the six-day Switchyard.
“I’m not saying it’s the most profound presentation, but it’s fun,” Fingeroth said. “I enjoy doing it.”
Of course it’s fun. Care to imagine Dylan as Batman?
From 2006 to 2009, Dylan hosted Theme Time Radio Hour, a one-hour satellite radio show. Fingeroth recalled that, in one of the 100-plus episodes of Theme Time Radio Hour, Dylan talked about how he couldn’t be Superman when he was a kid because, in order to be Superman, you had to be from another planet. “But I always wanted to be — if I worked hard enough — I could be Batman,” Fingeroth said, paraphrasing Dylan. “And, you know, I tried.”
On the subject of Dylan and comics, Fingeroth is equipped to go at it from a couple of directions: Comics that mention Dylan. And Dylan mentioning comic-related things.
“Because so many baby boom people wrote and drew comics, both mainstream and underground, there are a lot of references to Dylan and Dylan lyrics and Dylan’s song titles in comics,” Fingeroth said.
Fingeroth contributed to those references. As a scripter on the Marvel series Dazzler, he was the responsible for the title character singing “Like A Rolling Stone.”
Fingeroth also said there have been many comic-type satires of Dylan.
“Dylan is a genius, but he’s someone who is easy to lampoon — including the National Lampoon,” Fingeroth said. “They made fun of Dylan in Mad magazine.” (Shouldn’t that be a badge of honor?)
Continued Fingeroth: “When Dylan turned 30, Charles Schulz did a Peanuts strip going ‘it’s so depressing that Bob Dylan has turned 30.’ Imagine if Charlie Brown knew that he was past 80. So there’s tons and tons of references to Dylan in comics.”
Dylan’s “The Times They Are A-Changin’” plays during the intro of the 2009 movie adaptation of “The Watchmen,” a revered graphic novel. The soundtrack featured three songs written by Dylan. An HBO follow-up series depicted a recreation of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.
In regard to Dylan dropping comic references, Fingeroth said the song “Yea! Heavy and a Bottle of Bread” from Dylan’s “The Basement Tapes” album with The Band includes this lyric: “Well, the comic book and me, just us, we caught the bus.” What does that mean exactly? Dylan would have to explain because Fingeroth isn’t sure. Maybe somebody had that nickname or seemed like a comic book.
Fingeroth said Marvel and Stan Lee were mentioned in Dylan’s 2022 book “The Philosophy of Modern Song.”
“Somewhere I’d heard a rumor that (Dylan) owned a comic book shop, but I’ve never been able to corroborate that,” Fingeroth said. “And he has a lot of investments in different businesses, so it wouldn’t necessarily mean anything. I think just as someone who draws from all sorts of veins of popular culture — high and low art and culture — I think he was probably like most kids of his generation. ‘Well, I read some comics for a couple of years.’ I don’t get any sense it was ever an obsession or even much of a hobby. But I think there’s enough commonality that it makes for a cool panel.”
The Times They Are A-Changin’?
Fingeroth recalled that, in 1961, John F. Kennedy was inaugurated, a Marvel Comics revolution began with the publication of the first issue of the Fantastic Four and Dylan made his debut in New York.
“So it’s interesting that all those things share a place in history.”