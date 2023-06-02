Danny Fingeroth on Spider-Man

Danny Fingeroth, who is among speakers at the inaugural Switchyard event in downtown Tulsa, is a former writer and editor at Marvel Comics whose duties once included editing the Spider-Man group of titles.

Created in 1962, Spider-Man is one of the most popular characters in comic book history. The character graduated to movie screens in 2002, and the Spider-Man film franchise stretched to a 10th installment (live action and animated) with this week’s release of “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.”

Why is the character so beloved and enduring?

Fingeroth said Peter Parker and Miles Morales (the star of the animated films) are both very relatable characters. All heroes face obstacles, but Parker and Morales seem to have more problems that a regular person or kid would encounter. Spider-Man, said Fingeroth, is the “regular guy” superhero.

“There’s something about Peter Parker that, even when he is living the high life and has a lot of great things happening, you get the sense of a guy who was always waiting for disaster to strike,” Fingeroth said.

“Even when he was living in a penthouse married to Mary Jane Watson, who was a supermodel, they were able to still have challenging things happen to him and Aunt May and the supporting cast.”

Spider-Man has since been retconned and rebooted to undo the marriage, but that’s another story.

Continuing, Fingeroth said although Parker is a brilliant student and has a lot of potential, he is not a doctor like Thor’s one-time alter ego Don Blake and he’s not a scientist like Reed Richard of the Fantastic Four or a billionaire like Tony Stark, alias Iron Man.

“As Peter Parker, he is full of unrealized potential,” Fingeroth said. “And, even as Spider-Man, he somehow missed whatever it would be to make the public and J. Jonah Jameson think of him as an out-and-out hero and not some kind of flawed or even dangerous creature. That makes him work. That gives him an extra relatability. Everybody at some point feels misunderstood and feels like an outcast and is blamed for things they didn’t do or not noticed for things they did do well. It’s built into the DNA of the character starting from Amazing Fantasy 15 when (Stan) Lee and (Steve) Ditko took this character and I don’t think they had any idea that it would succeed, more or less.”

Many Marvel characters deal with soap opera dramatics and adversity, but Fingeroth said the thing you can’t “lose” when it comes to Spider-Man is this: “No matter how difficult or how challenging being Spider-Man is, it’s still fun. You have got to convey that. Everybody has problems. So Spider-Man has problems. Some of them are super duper problems, but he can literally rise above it. He has this webbing that he shoots, and he can swing from rooftop to rooftop. I mean, it’s that exhilarating thing. Spider-Man really rises above his problems in a way that we’d like to.”

Lee and Ditko understood that from the get-go, said Fingeroth.

“It’s what makes Bob Dylan work for those of us who are passionate about his work,” Fingeroth said. “There’s something about, for lack of a better term, the human condition that these people understand and can convey. All these creators have flaws and some of them are extreme, but it’s the work that makes everything (else) fall away. It’s just the work and it’s just these stories and these songs and the stuff that people relate to.”