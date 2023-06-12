Parker McCollum is bringing a tour stop to BOK Center and will be joined by Bixby music artist Corey Kent and Catie Offerman for a Saturday, Dec. 30 show.
Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, June 16 at bokcenter.com.
McCollum is touring in support of his newest album (“Never Enough”). The album produced a No. 1 song, “Handle on You.”
Kent, who was raised in Bixby and lives in Frisco, Texas, recently released a new album, “Blacktop.” He sold out Cain’s Ballroom in 2022. In a recent interview, Kent indicated he was returning to Tulsa to perform, but he was not at liberty to discuss specifics.
“We had such a good time that we made it a point to make sure we are back in Tulsa toward the end of the year,” he said. “We are doing it, but in a different way, and we are coming with somebody that is going to be awesome. When it gets announced, it’s going to be the coolest thing I have done in Tulsa.”