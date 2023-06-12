Kent, who was raised in Bixby and lives in Frisco, Texas, recently released a new album, “Blacktop.” He sold out Cain’s Ballroom in 2022. In a recent interview , Kent indicated he was returning to Tulsa to perform, but he was not at liberty to discuss specifics.

“We had such a good time that we made it a point to make sure we are back in Tulsa toward the end of the year,” he said. “We are doing it, but in a different way, and we are coming with somebody that is going to be awesome. When it gets announced, it’s going to be the coolest thing I have done in Tulsa.”