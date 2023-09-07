Guthrie Green will host a free Oklahoma Birth of Legends music event Sept. 17 that is being held in conjunction with the 50th anniversary of hip-hop. Hours are 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The event will include live entertainment, vendors, giveaways and food/snacks that will be available for purchase.

“While celebrating the 50th anniversary of hip-hop and introducing pioneer artists to future legends, the event is bringing the past, present and future together on one stage,” lead organizer and promoter Mareo Johnson said.

“Oklahoma Birth of legends is also displaying pioneers of Tulsa/Oklahoma hip-hop to many who didn’t know they even existed, or were influential in sort of way when it comes to the history of hip-hop in Tulsa and Oklahoma as a whole.”

Johnson said the event will “spark” the documentation of the history of music in Tulsa and Oklahoma — how Oklahoma was influenced and how it has influenced, how Tulsa’s music evolved from Greenwood all the way to deep Turley, how hip-hop and Tulsa’s hip-hop was shaped by music itself.

“When hip-hop started, many thought it wouldn’t last more than 10 years, but now it’s at 50 years,” Johnson said.

Among Oklahoma Birth of Legends performers are Pastor J., Bigga Da Boss, Narkiss, Turf Hogg, Vanilla Cain, Sunny Lan3, O.G. Waba and Hacha, Hog, Colosso Gas, Mz Apple, Kevin Reynolds, CO2 The Great, Dohsia, Charlie Bitniz, Nasti Bayb, 2 Gang Huncho, Big Burna, Yung 30, O.G. Buccet Loc, Full Flava Kings and Muff Gang.

Produced by Mareo Johnson and Community Partners, Oklahoma Birth of Legends is sponsored by Guthrie Green with donations from Big Rio, Rashida Jones, Catholic Charities and Tonisha Hood.

Vendors on site will be Ashley’s Bling and Things, Fancy Made, Tender Exotic Goods, Lil Fuzzy’s, Da Shade Room, Sherida J Fashions, Glows Ice Cream, Yes She Will Organics, Black Wall Street Market, Celtics Cap Company, Creatively Curzella and Scoops Water and Ice.

Guthrie Green is located in Tulsa's Arts District at 111 E. Reconciliation Way.