Music history indicates listeners have a sweet spot for songs with “sweet” in the title.

Among those songs:

• Neil Diamond’s “Sweet Caroline.”

• Chuck Berry’s “Sweet Little Sixteen.”

• Aerosmith’s “Sweet Emotion.”

• Lynyrd Skynyrd’s “Sweet Home Alabama.”

• Guns N’ Roses’ “Sweet Child O’ Mine.”

• The Eurythmics’ “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This).”

• Air Supply’s “Sweet Dreams.”

• Beyonce’s “Sweet Dreams.”

• Anita Baker’s “Sweet Love.”

• The Verve’s “Bitter Sweet Symphony.”

• Motley Crue’s “Home Sweet Home.”

• George Harrison’s “My Sweet Lord.”

• Marvin Gaye’s “How Sweet It Is (To Be Loved By You).”

• Tony Orlando & Dawn’s “Say Has Anybody Seen My Sweet Gypsy Rose.”

• James Taylor’s “Sweet Baby James.”

Add a new song to the list: The Oklahoma-based country band Ricochet is serving up “Sweet Tea.”

Ricochet is releasing its first new album in more than 10 years. “Sweet Tea” is a track on “Ricochet Then & Now: The Hits & More,” due today — Aug. 18 — from Encore Music Group with distribution courtesy of Smith Music Group. The song can be found on tulsaworld.com and ricochetonline.com.

The album is arriving on the 30th anniversary of Ricochet’s formation in 1993.

Need a refresher course on the band?

Ricochet introduced itself to the music world with a barrage of hits, beginning with a debut single (“What Do I Know”) that rose to No. 5 on the country chart in 1996.

A follow-up, “Daddy’s Money,” went to No. 1. Ricochet’s first five songs, including “Love is Stronger Than Pride,” “Ease My Troubled Mind” and “He Left a Lot to Be Desired” all cracked the top 20.

The new album is a mix of old and new, which is a smart way to introduce fans to fresh material.

“Since it has been so long since we put out new music to our fans, we decided to go in and re-record some of the old hits,” Heath Wright said, referring to six classic Ricochet songs that will be on the album.

“We gave them all a facelift,” he said. “And the recording technology is so much better now than it was back in the '90s. We decided to go in and redo those songs so that people would have their favorite songs — only better, cleaner recordings of them. And it has been well over a decade since we put any new music out to our fans, so we decided that it was time. There are 10 brand new songs on there that people hopefully will take to, and they will become some of their favorites as well as the six hits.”

Ricochet, which rode those hits to win an ACM Award for top new vocal group or duet in 1997, released three albums via Columbia Records and a live album in 2004.

By the time 2008 rolled around, Wright figured he was done with Nashville. He returned home to the Oklahoma ranch where he was raised (it’s north of Vian).

“I was just going to live here on my ranch and be a cattleman during the week and occasionally, during summer fair and festival season, I would go out and do a few fairs and festivals and some casinos here in Oklahoma and that was going to be my career, if you will,” he said.

Then came the pandemic, which gave Wright a surplus of time to sit around and think.

“I started doing these Facebook Live shows on the weekends,” he said. “I just got so tired of being here. It was just me and my son. ... And not really having anywhere to go on the weekends, I kind of realized that I still love music. I still love performing, and I’m not done yet.”

Wright said he turned down a meeting with a Nashville-based manager who had contacted him prior to the pandemic. Maybe I shouldn’t have turned down that meeting? The invitation was still valid, so Wright flew to Nashville and talked about things he still wanted to accomplish. The “laundry list” included returning to the Grand Ole Opry, securing a new record deal and booking “bigger” tour gigs.

“After about a year, we had done most everything off the list,” Wright said. “You know, I’m 56 years old, I’ve got a new (three) record deal and a new recording project to promote, and here I am sitting at home doing doing interviews all day to help promote it. I can’t believe it, man, It’s nice. It’s always nice to have something new to talk about.”

Wright and Greg Cook (also from Vian) were Ricochet’s Oklahomans in the early years. When Wright repopulated the band, he wanted every member to be from the area, so everyone is an Okie “except for one guy who’s from Springdale, Arkansas, and so we gave him a pass.”

Continuing, Wright said this, “As matter of fact, I’ve been wanting to record a project in the future, and it’s on my clipboard of plans — sort of a bucket list type thing of just an Oklahoma project. I want to do it at the wonderful studio in Tulsa, Church Studio. I want to record the whole thing there. And I want to use a cast of all Oklahomans, so I would use mostly my guys, but I want to bring in guest artists like Vince Gill and the Swon Brothers and Carrie Underwood and Blake (Shelton) and a whole host of Oklahoma artists just to showcase what kind of talent comes out of this state. I’ve always said if you don’t play football or rodeo, you’re likely a musician in Oklahoma. That’s what we have got going for us. We’ve got sports, we’ve got rodeo and we’ve got music.”

And, thanks to Wright, we’ve got “Sweet Tea.” Wright co-wrote the catchy and easy-to-sing-along-to song with buddy Brent Jones.

There’s a story behind “Sweet Tea.”

When CD sales for the music industry were tanking and CD display spaces at stores were shrinking, a former Ricochet manager indicated one business that continued to have placement for music products was a restaurant chain: Cracker Barrel. The former manager challenged songwriters to write something that at least mentions Cracker Barrel, according to Wright, and maybe that will help in gaining display space at locations in the chain.

So, Wright and Jones wrote “Sweet Tea.”

“It’s about this Cracker Barrel waitress and this dude that just can’t get his mind off of her,” Wright said. “So every day around lunchtime, he shows up and he sits there all day drinking sweet tea, just hoping that he can get her number written down on his napkin and maybe take her out on a date.”

Wright said Cook wrote a song (“No Wrong Way”) about a date that ends up at Cracker Barrel. It’s on the new album, too.

Wright said he’s proud of “Sweet Tea,” which has a cool, swampy guitar lick that he had been playing around with for years. His favorite line in the song is one that mentions the sweet tea drinker and the waitress getting a house on the edge of town and a dog named Herschel.

“Once they finally ended up getting together, they ended up naming a dog Herschel,” Wright said. “All the guys (in the band) looked at me like, ‘Really, Heath? A dog named Herschel?’ I said, ‘Do your research man.’”

The dog’s name was a salute to Uncle Herschel’s Favorite, a Cracker Barrel breakfast menu item. It was Wright’s favorite thing at Cracker Barrel when he wrote the song, but he’s not sure if Uncle Herschel’s Favorite is still on the menu. Wright, who said there was a real Uncle Herschel in Cracker Barrel history, is full of Cracker Barrel trivia because of research he conducted for the song.

Just so you know: Wright drinks his tea unsweetened.

“Sometimes we just get to an age where we have got to start thinking about our health and the amount of calories and processed foods that we put in our body and, hell, I even joined a gym recently,” he said.

“I haven’t seen the inside of a gym since before my son was born and he’s turning 21 this week. But I’m happy to say that I’m 56 years old and I’m in pretty decent shape for a band our age and I’m out there on the road as much as they can book us. I bought me a new tour bus this past year and we’re we’re just happy to be bringing country music to the people and I’m just pleased that I’m healthy enough to do that sort of thing.”

Wright said people really haven’t gotten the whole Ricochet experience unless they see the band live. A tour schedule is available at ricochetonline.com.

“We do all the old hits that you’ll remember and we’re doing a few new things off the new album project and we’ll do a few things that surprise you that you weren’t expecting,” he said. “One of the things that we love to do at the end of our show is we go out front and sign autographs for the fans. Not a lot of people do that anymore. That’s still something that we enjoy doing it and we get a chance to meet the people that keep us keep us moving down the road.”

