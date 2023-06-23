William Lee Golden of the Oak Ridge Boys visited Church Studio in May.

Considering Golden’s “look” — hair grown out and a full beard — someone could have mistaken Golden for Church Studio’s former owner, the late, great Leon Russell.

“He probably inspired some of that (look) with me and kind of gave me confidence to kind of let it go and see what happens,” Golden said in a recent phone interview.

“But I was there. Duane (Allen) and I went over to the Church Studio and we went and had a private tour through the whole studio, all the different floors and rooms and all the different atmospheres that were inside the studio itself. It was interesting, man. I really enjoyed that visit. Leon was a friend of ours, and I was a fan of his. I always loved and respected his music.”

Golden took the tour while in town for an Oak Ridge Boys performance in front of their longtime Tulsa-based manager Jim Halsey.

Golden is coming back with a different group — his family.

William Lee Golden & the Goldens will perform Wednesday, June 28 at Hard Rock Live, the concert venue of the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. Admission is free with a One Star Rewards card.

“When I’m not out with the Oak Ridge Boys, I’m trying to find places to play with my family,” Golden said.

Golden, during the phone interview, was reminded of a social media post where he proclaimed the only thing better than making music is making music with your family.

“And it has been such a thrill, man,” he said.

“It gives me something to be excited about at my age, so that’s important, and it’s also following the vision that I had about getting the family back together. I had that vision before the pandemic, and I could not get everybody together. ... The pandemic sent us all home, so I felt like that was a perfect time to follow a vision I had to get the family together and to start singing some of these old songs and record them.”

Here’s what Golden is talking about:

Burned out by negativism during the pandemic, he summoned his family to record 34 songs for three albums — one gospel, one vintage country and one country rock.

Golden’s sons (Rusty, Craig and Chris), grandchildren (Elizabeth, Rebekah and Elijah) and friends (Aaron McCune, Ben Isaacs and Michael Sykes) contributed to the albums, according to a news release.

“We found healing — mentally, emotionally, physically and spiritual healing — through getting together and singing songs during the pandemic,” Golden said.

The Hard Rock show will feature three generations of Goldens and cover songs from the trio of albums they recorded.

For the complete story about Golden’s life and career, check out his pull-no-punches 2021 autobiography, “William Lee Golden: Behind the Beard.”

But Golden revisited his roots during the phone interview, telling stories about how his fiddle-playing grandfather and his sister and mother (they taught him how to play) were instrumental in setting him on a music path. Golden’s sister played a mandolin when they were kids, and they sang old country songs like “Send Me the Pillow That You Dream On” and “The Great Speckled Bird.”

“We would sing them in church, and granddaddy let us sing them once a week,” Golden said. “We would get to sing a song on granddaddy’s radio show. So, from there, we would sing in high school assemblies and different things around.”

Paying it forward, Golden exposed his sons to all types of music, including gospel, the genre that gave the Oak Ridge Boys their start. The Oak Ridge Boys successfully transitioned to country music after joining forces with Halsey. Golden said he used to take his sons to rock and roll shows on days off from touring with the Oak Ridge Boys. They were 2, 4 and 6 when he moved to Nashville to join the Oaks in 1965.

Golden volunteered that he has been distracted on occasion by beautiful women (he once “lived” the song “Trying to Love Two Women”) and made his share of mistakes, but he believes family and children are the “greatest treasures.”

Said Golden: “Spending 200 days a year being an absentee husband and an absentee father through the years, it bothers you to be gone away from them, but they’re never away in your heart. You know what I mean? Your kids and your family are always the closest thing to your heart. It’s a struggle on people who give up being home every night to be able to go out and do what you love to do, which is sing songs and meet people and share songs that you love with people.”

Getting on stages with family members permits Golden to embrace both passions.

“Music takes you to a place where you forget what’s going on outside the walls, and it takes you to a euphoric place sometimes,” Golden said. “We’ve got some great players to play with us — some of our favorite musicians. When you get it all together, man, it’s a magical feeling.”

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.