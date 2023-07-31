Here’s an all-star team-up: For the first time, Country Music Hall of Fame groups Oak Ridge Boys and Alabama recorded together in studio. They recorded “Jesus and John Wayne,” a song that pays tribute to Bill and Gloria Gaither, a legendary husband and wife gospel songwriting duo. The song was released to radio July 31.

“It was so exciting to record with Alabama,” Duane Allen of The Oak Ridge Boys said in a news release.

“We have all grown up together in the music business and they are some of our very best friends. To record ‘Jesus and John Wayne’ with Alabama, a song written by Bill and Gloria Gaither, is a perfect way to combine the voices and careers of both groups and the writers of this song. We all grew up loving Jesus, and as little boys — we are still little boys at heart! — we also loved John Wayne. I hope you enjoy listening as much as we enjoyed singing with Alabama.”

The song was written by the Gaithers (Benjamin Gaither, Bill Gaither, Gloria Gaither, Kim Williams), and tells the story of a young man journeying through life while attempting to walk the line between rugged cowboy and sainthood.

“It was a fun song to record,” Alabama’s Randy Owen said. “Our version with The Oaks singing harmony with us gives this song a strong message.”

Added Alabama’s Teddy Gentry: “It was an honor to get invited to do a song on Bill and Gloria’s tribute project, especially on such a cool song — and double-fun to have our hall of fame brothers, the fabulous Oak Ridge Boys, join us for the first time on a song.”

The Oak Ridge Boys have been managed by Tulsa-based Jim Halsey since the group transitioned from gospel to country music decades ago.

Gospel music icons and ASCAP’s Christian Songwriters of the Century, Bill and Gloria Gaither have been writing songs since they met over 60 years ago. Their songs have been recorded by countless performers and have inspired people around the world.

“Gaither Tribute: Honoring the Songs of Bill & Gloria Gaither” will be released Aug. 25 via Gaither Music Group and distributed by Capitol Christian Music Group and Universal Music. The historic pairing of The Oak Ridge Boys and Alabama on “Jesus and John Wayne” is the first radio single to drop.