When the New York Philharmonic returns to Oklahoma State University’s Stillwater campus, it will give students in the Greenwood School of Music the rare opportunity to work with, and learn from, some of the best musicians in the world.

For a select few of those students, however, sharing space with the musicians of the New York Philharmonic may prompt some feelings of déjà vu.

Last year, the McKnight Center for the Performing Arts at OSU announced it had entered into a three-year partnership with the New York Philharmonic that would bring the orchestra to Stillwater each year for a weekend-long residency.

This year’s residency will take place Sept. 22-24, with the orchestra, under the direction of music director Jaap van Zweden, presenting three public concerts at the McKnight Center, as well as masterclasses for OSU students and other educational outreach programs.

The “Bright Night Gala Concert” on Sept. 22 will feature violinist Stefan Jackiw, who will perform in Tulsa Sunday as part of the Junction Trio presented by Chamber Music Tulsa, as the soloist for the Violin Concerto by Samuel Barber. The program also includes Aaron Copland’s Symphony No. 3.

Van Zweden will share the podium with guest conductor Jeff Tyzik for “Saturday Night at the Movies,” Sept. 23. Tyzik will lead the orchestra in the first half of the concert, which will include selections from classic film scores. Van Zweden will conduct the second half, performing music by Rossini, Strauss and Ravel.

The Sept. 24 concert will showcase pianist Anne-Marie McDermott in the Piano Concerto No. 20 by Mozart, with van Zweden leading the orchestra in Beethoven’s “Egmont” Overture, and Dvořák’s Symphony No. 9, “From the New World.”

One aspect of the partnership was for OSU students to go to New York to participate in a unique mentorship program with the New York orchestra, in which they would receive exclusive one-on-one coaching and mentorship from Philharmonic musicians.

A total of 11 students were selected for the first year of the mentorship program, which took place during the university’s spring break. For some students, such as oboist Jacie Gray from Texas, it was their first chance to experience the Big Apple for themselves.

For others, such Rodrigo Quintana, a post-graduate violin student originally from Sao Paolo, Brazil, who has visited and performed in New York before, the trip still was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

“What made this such a special experience was the chance to be involved with a mentor,” Quintana said. “I’m one of those people who is always hungry to learn, and I recently started playing the viola. Our mentor was Cong Wu, the assistant principal violist with the Philharmonic, and he was just amazing.

“Our group was talking after one of the sessions, and we all agreed that if we could just have him coach us every time we have to put together a performance, it would be amazing,” he said, laughing.

Gray said being able to work with Liang Wang, the Philharmonic’s principal oboist, was a “surreal” experience.

“Just to be paired up with one of the greatest players in the world was surreal enough,” she said. “And he was so nice and helpful with everyone.”

As much as she enjoyed the performance aspect of the mentor program, Gray said, she was perhaps even more interested in things she learned away from the stage.

“I’m a music industry major, which deals more with the business side of things,” she said. “So we also got a chance to see that behind-the-scenes aspect of the orchestra, and all the things that go into making an organization that size work. It was almost overwhelming, but so fascinating.”

