Jimmie Tramel Tulsa World Scene Writer Follow Jimmie Tramel Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Oologah music artist Zach Bryan, who recently sold out two record-setting shows at BOK Center, is returning to BOK Center for two shows in 2024 as part of his The Quittin Time Tour.

Tickets for the Dec. 13 and Dec. 14 performances in Tulsa go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 8 and will be available online at bokcenter.com and on the AXS ticketing platform. No tickets for the shows will be sold on Ticketmaster. Tickets range in price from $79 to $329.

Fans can register for a pre-sale at zachbryanpresale.com. The-sale begins Sept. 6.

Bryan announced tour dates Monday, three days after the release of his newest and self-titled album. The album is available here via Warner Records.

The 2024 tour will take place in stadiums and major arenas across North America. It will kick off in Chicago with two shows at the United Center March 6-7. Bryan will stadium shows in Denver, Foxborough, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Tampa, Arlington and Minneapolis. The tour will conclude in Tulsa.

Support acts during the tour will include The Middle East, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Turnpike Troubadours, Sheryl Crow, Sierra Ferrell, Matt Maeson and Levi Turner (the support act for the BOK Center shows).

Bryan’s current Burn, Burn, Burn Tour wraps up in Kansas City at the end of the month. All shows on the tour sold out in advance and he set new attendance records at several venues.

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.

Photos: Zach Bryan performs two sold out shows at BOK Center Zach Bryan at the BOK Center Zach Bryan at the BOK Center Zach Bryan at the BOK Center Zach Bryan at the BOK Center Zach Bryan at the BOK Center Zach Bryan at the BOK Center Zach Bryan at the BOK Center Zach Bryan at the BOK Center Zach Bryan at the BOK Center Zach Bryan at the BOK Center Zach Bryan at the BOK Center Zach Bryan at the BOK Center Zach Bryan at the BOK Center Zach Bryan at the BOK Center Zach Bryan at the BOK Center Zach Bryan at the BOK Center Zach Bryan at the BOK Center Zach Bryan at the BOK Center Zach Bryan at the BOK Center Zach Bryan at the BOK Center Zach Bryan at the BOK Center Zach Bryan at the BOK Center Zach Bryan at the BOK Center Zach Bryan at the BOK Center Zach Bryan at the BOK Center J.R. Carroll at the BOK Center J.R. Carroll at the BOK Center J.R. Carroll at the BOK Center J.R. Carroll at the BOK Center J.R. Carroll at the BOK Center J.R. Carroll at the BOK Center J.R. Carroll at the BOK Center J.R. Carroll at the BOK Center J.R. Carroll at the BOK Center Charles Wesley Godwin at the BOK Center Charles Wesley Godwin at the BOK Center Charles Wesley Godwin at the BOK Center Charles Wesley Godwin at the BOK Center Charles Wesley Godwin at the BOK Center Charles Wesley Godwin at the BOK Center Charles Wesley Godwin at the BOK Center Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now