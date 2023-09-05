In an unprecedented sweep on the heels of Zach Bryan’s No. 1 self-titled album debut on the Billboard 200 chart, the Grammy-nominated music artist from Oologah premiered atop the Billboard Hot 100 chart with the track “I Remember Everything” featuring Kacey Musgraves.

The song also entered in the No. 1 position on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs, Hot Rock Songs and Hot Rock & Alternative Songs charts simultaneously, becoming the first song ever to top all three rankings. Also, it is only the second occurrence of a shared Hot 100 and Hot Country Songs No. 1 by a male and female artist together. Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton teamed for 1983’s “Islands In The Stream.”

The news followed an announcement that Bryan’s new album entered the charts not only on the Billboard 200, but also at No. 1 on the following charts: Billboard Top Country Album, Top Rock & Alternative Album, Top Rock Album, Top Americana/Folk Album charts, plus No. 3 on the Album Sales chart. Total consumption equates to nearly 200,000 equivalent sales units. The album also ended the week as the most streamed album at both Spotify and Apple Music.

All 16 songs from the album also debuted in the top 50 of Billboard’s Hot 100, Hot Country Songs and Hot Rock & Alternative Songs charts, including five in the top 20 and 13 in the top 40.