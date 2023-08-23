Oologah music artist Zach Bryan doesn’t need help. His debut album (“American Heartbreak”) went platinum and he sold out two record-setting shows earlier this month at BOK Center.

But Bryan enlisted help nonetheless for his self-titled follow-up album, which will be released Aug. 25, according to his social media activity.

The 16-track, self-produced album will include team-ups with Sierra Farrell, The War & Treaty, Kacey Musgraves and The Lumineers.

Bryan, selected the top new male music artist at the 2023 ACM Awards, shared a track listing for the new album (and what appear to be an image the album cover) on social media.

Bryan shared this on social media after his BOK Center concerts: “Tulsa, that was the greatest honor of my life. Thank you to the @BOKCenter and everyone that came to the shows, I love each and every one of you. You have made me who I am in the best of ways. Thank you Oklahoma.”