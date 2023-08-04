Tulsa music artist James Robert Webb, the MusicRow 2022 Independent Artist of the Year, has released a new single. “Gentlemen Start Your Weekends” was scheduled for an Aug. 11 debut.

Webb balances two professions. In addition to a singer-songwriter career, he is a musculoskeletal radiologist.

Webb’s new single was written with longtime collaborator and Music City songwriting community staple Alex Dooley (Easton Corbin, Craig Campbell). Webb said it was written on the spot one Friday afternoon in Nashville.

“I had just finished my last writing session of the day and ran into Alex Dooley, who had just wrapped up his own,” Webb said in a news release.

“He said to me, ‘gentlemen start your weekends’ and once I heard it I knew it had the makings of a great song. We wrote it right then and there! I had this up-tempo track which was influenced by songs that are fun to play on guitar like the Stones’ ‘Brown Sugar.’ We took this hook in the spirit of Hank Williams Jr.’s ‘All My Rowdy Friends Are Comin’ Over Tonight’ and an update on the Brooks & Dunn vibe with a little Motley Crüe and Poison thrown in.”

Continuing, Webb said he wrote the song from the point of view of his teenage and college years “as a kid looking forward to the weekend when weekends were an even bigger, more exciting deal. As we get older and assume family and other responsibilities, our weekends often get consumed with soccer games and dance recitals. But when you’re young, it’s all about going out, having fun, and living life -- peeling out of the high school parking lot, hanging out with our buddies or going on that date with that special girl. Weekends kind of get lost in the adult shuffle, and there just aren’t enough songs about them, so I wanted to put this out there to remind people of a time in life that was more carefree.”

Webb released a debut album (“Pictures”) in 2016. According to the news release, he has charted nine top 40 hits on Music Row’s Country Breakout chart, five consecutive Top 40 appearances on Billboard’s Country Indicator chart and four Top 20 hits on the Texas Regional Radio Report, including two No. 1’s — “Stealing Home” and “Lovesick Drifting Cowboy.”

The video for Webb’s 2021 single “Okfuskee Whiskey,” a semi-biographical tune about a moonshiner great grandfather, has 1.3 million views on YouTube. The song and video inspired a partnership between Webb and Tulsa’s Red Fork Distillery to create a new, regionally distributed whiskey with that name.