Saxophonist Grady Nichols unveiled a “love letter” to Tulsa, and you can watch it.

The love letter is a music video for his song “Tulsa,” and it was filmed all over town.

Nichols, a Tulsa resident since 1994, partnered with the Tulsa Office of Film, Music, Arts & Culture on the project, which he called his first conceptual video.

The video shows him inside or outside many local performance venues, and you may feel tempted to pause the video to see what other Tulsa-centric things you can identify — Philbrook Museum, the Golden Driller, Gathering Place and on and on and on.

The story behind the song and video?

“It really kind of boils down to this,” Nichols said. “I really believe that if I had moved to L.A. or to Nashville that I would have missed out on a lot of the opportunities that I had here in Tulsa.”

For instance: Nichols opened for Luciano Pavarotti when Pavarotti’s North American farewell tour arrived at Mabee Center. Nichols thinks he may be the only person to open for Pavarotti on the entire tour.

Said Nichols: “If I lived in Nashville or L.A., what are the odds that a sax player is going to open for Pavarotti? Probably pretty slim — slim to none.”

Nichols opened for the Beach Boys and performed “Kokomo” with them at old Drillers Stadium, “which just blows my mind,” he said. At other Tulsa venues, he has played with or opened for Peter Cetera, Roy Clark, Ray Charles, Al Green, the Temptations, Bill Champlin and — bucket list alert — Kenny Loggins.

“Again, I just don’t think I would, by any means, have had those opportunities if I lived somewhere else,” Nichols said.

Nichols’ song “Tulsa” has appeared on two of his albums — “Destinations” and “Grady Nichols & Friends Live.” There were two things he wanted to accomplish with the video:

“The first was really to showcase what a beautiful city we have — the cool downtown architecture and the historic art and music venues we have in the community,” he said in a news release about the venture. “The second was to tell my personal story of being able to play in all of these venues — Cain’s, the Tulsa Theater, Tulsa Performing Arts Center, etc.”

Nichols had a vision for how he wanted to do the video but realized it would be a “super expensive” proposition.

“And then comes the Tulsa Office of Film, Music, Arts & Culture that says, ‘hey, we want to help out and help you with that.’”

Nichols has history with Joel Wade of Blue House Media, who shot and edited the video and “brought the story to life.”

Among music-related venues in the video: Guthrie Green, Cain’s Ballroom, Bob Dylan Center, Woody Guthrie Center, the Jazz Hall of Fame, BOK Center, Mabee Center (where Nichols performs an annual Christmas concert), Greenwood (one of his first Tulsa gigs was a Greenwood Jazz Festival), Utica Square (home of a summer concert series), Church Studio, the Tulsa Performing Arts Center and Tulsa Theater. When Tulsa Theater was known by its former name of Brady Theater, people joked that Nichols’ gigs there were “Grady at the Brady.”

Nichols was not raised in Tulsa. He grew up in Siloam Springs, Arkansas, and traveled to Tulsa to see music artists. He saw David Sanborn at the River Parks Floating Amphitheater and it changed his life. Recalled Nichols in the news release: “I was like, ‘This is what I want to do!’”

While in college at John Brown University, Nichols created and hosted a jazz radio show, which led to him wrangling ticket giveaways for Sanborn and Kenny G shows in Tulsa.

“I spent 20 or 30 minutes with David Sanborn backstage,” Nichols said. “And, as a college student, he did not talk to me like ‘here’s this little punk sax player,’ you know, just appeasing me. It wasn’t that way at all. ... We talked and he asked, like, ‘Well, what do you want to do? What are your aspirations?’ We just had this really great conversation, peer to peer, musician to musician. How cool I thought he was already was magnified by a thousand.”

The Kenny G encounter also was positive. So, a young and impressionable college student who was trying to find his voice and develop his craft got to meet his heroes, the two biggest sax players of that era. After graduating, Nichols packed his sax for Tulsa.

“It’s just kind of neat, at this point in my career, to kind of reflect back on some of the opportunities that I’ve had in Tulsa, and this video really is kind of like a love letter of why I’ve made Tulsa home and stayed here,” he said.

“I love making music here, and the people have been so supportive over the years to what we do. Tulsa has been really good to me.”

