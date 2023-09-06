Chris LeDoux got a mention in a Garth Brooks hit — “Much Too Young (To Feel This Damn Old)” — and it boosted both of their careers.

Ned LeDoux, son of the late Chris LeDoux, talked about that and other topics during an interview prior to his upcoming trip to Tulsa.

Ned followed in his father’s career path and will perform Thursday, Sept. 14 at Cain’s Ballroom with support from Brent Giddens. Ned isn't making his Cain's Ballroom debut. He played drums in his father’s band when Chris headlined at Cain’s Ballroom in 2003.

“The Great Divide opened the show and I still have that poster,” Ned said. “Everybody signed it and I have it hanging up in my basement.”

Ned said it will be nice to get back to Cain’s, where he intends to have some fun and play mostly songs that he wrote.

“We always throw in some of Dad’s old classic songs too,” he said. “We are always going to play some of Dad’s stuff.”

A rodeo champion and country music singer-songwriter, Chris released more than 30 albums from 1971 until his death in 2005. Eager to make his own mark, Ned said most of the songs he has written have come from his experiences and the people and places he has been around. Maybe Dad would even record those songs?

Ned had a dream after he released his first full-length album, “Sagebrush.”

The dream: “I was sitting in the kitchen with Dad and he was listening to one of the songs that’s on that CD called ‘Forever A Cowboy.’ He was listening to it through the stereo and had some headphones on and I was sitting there with him. He took the headphones off and looked at me and he said, ‘Man, I wish I had recorded that song.’ Of course dad had been gone for quite a few years. But I just woke up and I was just in the best mood. It was almost like it was his way of just letting me know that I’m doing OK, I guess.”

“Doing OK” includes a busy touring schedule (check nedledoux.com for other area dates) and a 2022 album, “Buckskin,” that was written during the pandemic lockdown.

“I guess if you could find a silver lining in that at all, I got to stay home with my family more, but then I was also making a new album. It’s just a variety of stuff. I wanted to write some songs that would be a lot of fun to play during the shows. There’s songs about cowboys and ranching, but there’s also songs about traveling and just fun stuff as well.”

Ned’s father launched his music career by writing cowboy-centric songs, self-releasing albums and selling the albums from the back of his pickup truck. He was a bonafide independent success before “the worn out tape of Chris LeDoux” popped up in the lyrics of 1989’s “Much Too Young (To Feel This Damn Old).” Randy Taylor and Brooks are credited as the song’s writers.

Ned said the song introduced Brooks’ millions of fans to his father while also introducing Brooks’ work to rodeo fans and ranch families that loved Chris’ music.

“It worked out great for both of them,” he said.

The bond between the families remains strong. Ned opened for Brooks at the 125th Cheyenne (Wyoming) Frontier Days in 2021. Brooks dedicated the performance to Ned’s father. A statue of Chris was unveiled earlier in the day.

“One of the neat things was Garth hadn’t been back to Cheyenne in, like, 25 years,” Ned said, indicating Brooks wore a beeper at the show because his wife was about to give birth. According to Ned, Brooks was going to bail out if his wife went into labor during the show and he had Chris on standby to wrap things up, if necessary.

“But the beeper never went off, and since dad was there, Garth had Dad come up and they sang ‘Whatcha Gonna Do With a Cowboy’ together. But then fast forward 25 years when we opened up for Garth, during his show, Garth invited me up to sing ‘Whatcha Gonna Do With a Cowboy’ with him.”

“Whatcha Gonna Do With a Cowboy,” which featured vocals by Chris and Brooks, became Chris’ biggest hit in 1992.

Ned also has opened many times for another Oklahoma music artist, Toby Keith.

“When I first got into singing and doing what I’m doing now, I just was doing solo gigs in little dive bars. I think I played a golf course a couple of times in the clubhouse. And then one of my first big shows was opening up for Toby in Salt Lake. I don’t remember what year it was, but I was all by myself in front of whatever it was — 15,000 or 18,000 people.”

Intimidating?

“It was a little scary,” he said. “It was in the daytime, too, so I could see every one of their faces.”