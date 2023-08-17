Jimmie Tramel Tulsa World Scene Writer Follow Jimmie Tramel Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Don Nix threw a paper route when he was a kid.

He took the “first money” he earned from his paper route to buy a camera, flash bulbs and all.

One of the first photographs he snapped was mom, dad and little sister posing in their Easter best in 1954.

And Nix devoted the rest of his life to becoming a professional photographer?

Nope. He became a different kind of creative.

A songwriter, musician, producer and author, Nix was the first artist to sign with Shelter Records, a label founded by Denny Cordell and Tulsa-based Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Leon Russell.

Shelter Records had offices in California and Tulsa. Music artists from all over the globe gravitated to Tulsa, where Russell bought a church and converted it into a recording studio.

Refurbished by current owner Teresa Knox, Church Studio and has become a destination for music lovers and recording artists. Because Nix is part of Shelter Records history, a new attraction at Church Studio is a display featuring his photographs.

As established above, Nix carved out a career in something other than photography. But a camera was often within reach.

“It was just a hobby,” Nix said in a phone interview from his home in Memphis. “I was a musician and got to travel the world. I always carried a camera with me and just took photographs wherever I went, and I got to take some pictures of some pretty interesting people. I’m not a great photographer, but some of the images are interesting. I’ve gotten everything from Furry Lewis to George Harrison.”

The Church Studio exhibit features 19 photos taken by Nix or featuring Nix. A sampling of other music artists in the photos: Russell, Gary Lewis, Harrison, Joe Cocker, Otis Redding, Duck Dunn, Freddie King, Taj Mahal, Claudia Lennear and Ringo Starr. You won’t see Bob Dylan in any of the photos, but let’s delve into that later.

Archival items related to Nix’s career can be viewed in another area of Church Studio. An allmusic.com bio of Nix describes him as one of the more obscure figures in Southern soul and rock. But Nix is a significant figure nonetheless and, as a songwriter, crafted the blues classic “Going Down,” which has been covered by everyone from Jeff Beck to the Rolling Stones to JJ Cale to Pearl Jam to Sturgill Simpson to Sam Kinison.

Nix sprang from the Memphis music scene and found kindred spirits in Tulsa Sound artists. His Memphis schoolmates included Duck Dunn and Steve Cropper of Booker T. & the MG’s. Nix joined them in the band the Mar-Keys, whose instrumental song “Last Night” reached No. 3 on the pop chart and No. 2 on the R&B chart in 1961.

Nix met the Tulsa Sound guys when the Mar-Keys played in Tulsa.

“They all came in, Leon and Cale and everybody, so I stayed out there in Tulsa,” Nix said. “The band was taking two weeks off, so I just stayed there and hung out with all those guys and stayed with them and just got to loving them. They were just the greatest bunch of people.”

Nix said he met Chuck Blackwell, Jimmy Markham, Jimmy Karstein, Tommy Tripplehorn, Carl Radle and others while in Tulsa. Nix was never a Tulsa resident, but he bunked with one of his many Tulsa friends for a month or two when visiting. The fellowship was good. So were the coneys. He ate them almost every day he was here.

“I love Tulsa,” he said. “The pickers were kind of like we (Memphis pickers) were. There was just that bond between all the guys, you know?”

Nix joined the Tulsa Sound guys when they headed to California to pursue their destinies.

“In ‘63 was the first time I went out there,” he said. “Jimmy Markham and I would sleep on Leon’s kitchen floor on two mattresses we got. It was just a one-bedroom little bungalow.”

Nix later stayed at Russell’s Skyhill pad and the Plantation, Karstein’s hangout for musicians in Sherman Oaks. Nix described the Plantation (Russell immortalized it in his song “Shootout on the Plantation”) as a rock and roll hotel.

“God, that was fun,” Nix said. “I mean, it was more fun than you should be allowed to have.”

If you want full disclosure about Nix’s adventures, check out the books he has written. For a taste, check out the Church Studio exhibit, which includes rehearsal photos for the historic Concert for Bangladesh organized by George Harrison in 1971. Harrison asked Nix to get background singers for the concert — and Nix was asked to sing in the choir.

“They were going to have a dress rehearsal at Madison Square Garden,” Nix said. “So we all go over there. Eric Clapton and everybody was there, even Bob Dylan in a big, empty Madison Square Garden area. It was eerie. Scary. So I had my camera, of course, and I took a bunch of pictures. I started taking a picture of Bob Dylan and somebody comes up and says ‘quit that’ and jerked my camera out of my hand. And I couldn’t take any more photographs there. So I didn’t. I didn’t want to cause any trouble.”

Nix’s lone Shelter Records album and a Russell album came out at the same time. They toured together.

“As we toured, we’d meet different people,” Nix said. “I would take a picture with Leon (and people we met) and we’d have them printed and we would put them on his bedroom wall. We called it his star wall.”

Nix said he and Russell were in a dressing room once when Dylan walked in with Levon Helm and members of The Band. Russell suggested to Nix that it might be an opportunity to add a cool photo to the star wall.

“I got my camera and Leon kind of stood over there by Dylan and I put the camera up,” Nix said.

“Dylan had an umbrella with a sharp end. ... He saw me pointing the camera and he said, ‘Hey man!’ I saw that tip of that umbrella coming at me in that camera and I ducked. It embarrassed me because, when he yelled, ‘Hey man!,’ there was a big old dressing room full of people. Of course I was humiliated and Claudia Lennear saved my butt. She jumped up and she had these little cut-off jeans she used to wear. She stuck her butt out and said ‘(To heck with) Bob Dylan. You can take my picture any time you want to.’ And they all huffed and puffed out. Leon looked at me and said, ‘I think we just got showtimed.’”

Nix said it would have been nice to have gotten a photo of Dylan, indicating that Dylan was the only person he ever met (“and I met some pretty famous people”) who balked at being photographed.

“I was the biggest Bob Dylan fan back in the '60s,” Nix said. “I bought his albums and listened to them. I hated that (umbrella incident) because it kind of turned me (off). I didn’t like his music anymore. If he’s that big of (a jerk), I’m not going to take the time to listen to him.”

Cocker, meanwhile, was up for anything when it came to photos. Nix’s favorite photo is one that shows Cocker and Dunn near an abandoned church in Tennessee.

The reason Nix released only one album with Shelter Records is he had signed a one-record deal. Then Elektra Records came calling.

“They offered me $35,000 to sign with them, and that was in 1973,” he said. “That was like $150,000 or $200,000 today. I called Denny to tell him, and he said, ‘Man, You’d be crazy to turn that down.’ I said, ‘What about Leon?’ He said, ‘He will be happy for you.’ Well, he wasn’t happy. I took it as a business deal. He took it as a betrayal.”

Nix bought his parents a new house in a nice neighborhood with the Elektra check.

Said Nix: “I hear all these football players say ‘I’m going to buy a new house for my mama.’ Well, I got to do it when I was like 29 years old.’ Dad died in 1980. Mom lived there 'til 2001. I was very blessed to be able to do that for my mama. I had a great mama.”

Nix’s photographs have been displayed at the Stax Museum of American Soul Music in Memphis and the Delta Blues Museum in Clarksdale, Mississippi. The Church Studio exhibit credits OKPOP Museum and the Steve Todoroff Collection for the Nix photos on display.

“That’s a great honor if somebody would want to exhibit your photographs,” Nix said, adding that health issues are preventing him from traveling to Church Studio.

“I just hope everybody enjoys them. I will not call myself a photographer. If you go to the exhibit, you will see why. But it’s just got some interesting shots of interesting times with interesting people.”

