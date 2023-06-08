Music artist and former Saliva vocalist Josey Scott, who is doing upcoming tour dates as Josey Scott’s Saliva, will throw a ceremonial first pitch prior to a Sunday, June 11 Tulsa Drillers game at ONEOK Field.

“I’m horrible, probably, at pitching, but I’m going to do my best and I’m a lefty, so I’m throwing a lefty,” Scott said.

A Claremore resident, Scott fielded additional questions about his trip to the mound.

Have you ever thrown a first pitch before?

“I haven’t. When I was a kid I played baseball and I threw a lot with my dad and now I’m throwing the ball with my children, but I’ve never thrown an actual ‘pitch’ pitch.”

You’re used to being on stages. Is it frightening to have to throw a pitch in front of a stadium full of people or you aren’t worried about that?

“I love it. I have waited my whole life to get to be this guy. People come up to me all the time and they say ‘We hate to bother you, but can we take a picture or get an autograph or something?’ It could never bother me because do you know how many crappy bars I played at -- to just the staff, to just the bartenders and the wait staff? Or how many pool tables I slept on? For years and years and years, throughout my entire 20s, I think I spent (that period) seeking the dream that I had.”

You slept on pool tables? That sounds like rough sleeping.

“Well, if you pile up some clothes or some luggage and you get in the right position, a pool table is not that uncomfortable.”

Did you play baseball in school or in Little League?

“I played in Little League and I absolutely hated it because I didn’t understand that they were gonna be hurling a ball at me like 85 miles an hour, so I was pretty frightened by that. And I got hit by one.”

But you didn’t hesitate when you were invited to throw out a first pitch?

“I told my publicist, Jen, ‘I think that’ll be amazing, because all my favorite people have thrown out first pitches.’”

Josey Scott's Saliva will perform June 17 at the Rawk the River music festival in Tahlequah. For information, go to rawktheriverfest.com.

For more about Scott and how he came to be an Oklahoman, go here.