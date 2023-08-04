Marcus King will perform Friday, Dec. 1 at Hard Rock Live, the concert venue of the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. Tickets start at $42.50 and go on sale Aug. 4.
Growing up in Greenville, South Carolina, King began performing alongside his family at the age of 8. As frontman for The Marcus King Band, he gained recognition for his live shows.
In 2020, King collaborated with Dan Auerbach of the Black Keys to release a solo debut album, “El Dorado,” which garnered critical acclaim and earned him a Grammy nomination for Best Americana Album.
For more information on King, go to marcuskingofficial.com.
Tickets to Hard Rock Live events are available at hardrock casinotulsa.com or by calling 918-384-ROCK. The box office is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Tulsa Time House Concerts
The Red Dirt Rangers will perform Saturday, Aug. 12 as part of the Tulsa Time House Concerts series.
For information, go to the Tulsa Time House Concerts Facebook page.
Other upcoming Tulsa Time House Concerts performers are Jared Tyler and Friends (Sept. 23), Beau Roberson and Friends (Oct. 14), Adam Aguilar Band (Nov. 18) and Ian Moore (Dec. 14).