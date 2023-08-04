Jimmie Tramel Tulsa World Scene Writer Follow Jimmie Tramel Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Marcus King will perform Friday, Dec. 1 at Hard Rock Live, the concert venue of the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. Tickets start at $42.50 and go on sale Aug. 4.

Growing up in Greenville, South Carolina, King began performing alongside his family at the age of 8. As frontman for The Marcus King Band, he gained recognition for his live shows.

In 2020, King collaborated with Dan Auerbach of the Black Keys to release a solo debut album, “El Dorado,” which garnered critical acclaim and earned him a Grammy nomination for Best Americana Album.

For more information on King, go to marcuskingofficial.com.

Tickets to Hard Rock Live events are available at hardrock casinotulsa.com or by calling 918-384-ROCK. The box office is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Tulsa Time House Concerts

The Red Dirt Rangers will perform Saturday, Aug. 12 as part of the Tulsa Time House Concerts series.

For information, go to the Tulsa Time House Concerts Facebook page.

Other upcoming Tulsa Time House Concerts performers are Jared Tyler and Friends (Sept. 23), Beau Roberson and Friends (Oct. 14), Adam Aguilar Band (Nov. 18) and Ian Moore (Dec. 14).

