Be a part of a season finale live audience when award-winning Texas music artist Marcia Ball performs during a Friday, July 7 taping of Live From Cain’s at Cain’s Ballroom.

Seated general admission tickets and a limited number of reserved tables are available for the all-ages show at cainsballroom.com. The performance will be recorded for a public radio series set to air this summer on stations across the U.S.

Ball, a pianist, songwriter and vocalist, grew up in Louisiana with a family whose female members all played piano. She began taking lessons at age five, playing old Tin Pan Alley and popular music tunes from her grandmother’s collection. Ball discovered the power of soul music at age 13 while listening to an Irma Thomas performance from at Municipal Auditorium in New Orleans.

Ball has been inducted into the Gulf Coast Music Hall Of Fame and the Louisiana Music Hall Of Fame. The Texas State legislature named her the official 2018 Texas State Musician. In 2018, she was inducted into the Austin City Limits Hall of Fame. She will be backed by the Live From Cain’s house band, The Oklahoma Specials, featuring bandleader Paul Benjaman (guitar), Aaron Boehler (bass), Paddy Ryan (drums), Roger Ray (pedal steel) and Jeremy Watkins (fiddle).

The Oklahoma Specials will open the night with a set of original music featuring special guests, including LFC’s host, Nashville-based multi-instrumentalist Fats Kaplin (Jack White, The Tractors, John Prine) and Tulsa’s Beau Roberson.

The eight-part radio series will air on a number of public radio stations, including Oklahoma stations KWGS (Public Radio Tulsa) and Norman’s KGOU beginning Saturday. KOSU is expected to carry the show later this summer.

The Red Dirt Relief Fund, a nonprofit organization that provides a safety net of critical assistance for Oklahoma music professionals, will be present at the event for those wanting to learn more about the Red Dirt Relief Fund. Since 2012, Red Dirt Relief Fund has served 600+ individuals across 39 Oklahoma counties by providing $640,000+ in aid as they recovered from illness, accidents, natural disaster, addiction and COVID-19.