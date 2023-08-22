Tulsa-native indie rock band Manta Rays released a new single, “Vic,” on streaming services with distribution support from artist services company AWAL.

“Vic” was recorded and produced in Tulsa by Kendal Osborne at The Closet Studios and features jangly upbeat guitars and a sound the band compared to “a 1990s British rock party anthem.”

The song features lead vocals, lyrics and rhythm guitar by Jackson Gillett, bass by Britton Gregory, lead guitar by Tristan Wright and drums by Tyler Sexton.

“Vic” is the first new release of 2023 for the band and their first release since adding drummer Tyler Sexton to the group.

Gillett said the lyrics are intended to take the listener on a journey through the Tulsa nightlife scene from the perspective of the band and their friends.

“‘Vic’ is both a party anthem and a cautionary tale,” Gillett said. “We all have that one friend who just doesn’t quite know when it’s time for the party to end; the song is about the highs and lows of that bar scene and culture.”

The Manta Rays have developed a passionate young fanbase regionally and “Vic” doubles down on the energetic sound that landed them spots performing at major events like SXSW, Mayfest, Dreamland Festival and the inaugural Tulsa Creative Engine Select Showcase at Mercury Lounge. The “Vic” cover art by Ryan Cass features a photo captured during their Select Showcase performance at Mercury Lounge in April 2022.