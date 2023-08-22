Tulsa-native indie rock band Manta Rays released a new single, “Vic,” on streaming services with distribution support from artist services company AWAL.

“Vic” was recorded and produced in Tulsa by Kendal Osborne at The Closet Studios and features jangly upbeat guitars and a sound the band compared to “a 1990s British rock party anthem.”

The song features lead vocals, lyrics and rhythm guitar by Jackson Gillett, bass by Britton Gregory, lead guitar by Tristan Wright and drums by Tyler Sexton.

“Vic” is the first new release of 2023 for the band and their first release since adding drummer Tyler Sexton to the group.

Gillett said the lyrics are intended to take the listener on a journey through the Tulsa nightlife scene from the perspective of the band and their friends.

“‘Vic’ is both a party anthem and a cautionary tale,” Gillett said. “We all have that one friend who just doesn’t quite know when it’s time for the party to end; the song is about the highs and lows of that bar scene and culture.”

The Manta Rays have developed a passionate young fanbase regionally and “Vic” doubles down on the energetic sound that landed them spots performing at major events like SXSW, Mayfest, Dreamland Festival and the inaugural Tulsa Creative Engine Select Showcase at Mercury Lounge. The “Vic” cover art by Ryan Cass features a photo captured during their Select Showcase performance at Mercury Lounge in April 2022.

•The Tulsa alt-rock band Groucho is back with a song and video — a cover of INXS’ “Never Tear Us Apart.”

Groucho has spent much of the summer touring with dates in Texas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Kansas. With a limited number of shows scheduled for fall, the group is finalizing a full-length release while writing new material for 2024.

Groucho is Dustin Howard, Royce Buckmaster, and Layne Farmen.

With gripping live performances and versatile skill sets, the three approach the possible limitations of working in a small ensemble as an opportunity to stretch 90s rock, stoner metal and guitar-heavy music into psychedelic/prog and post-rock atmospheres, according to a news release.

Their lyrics tackle topics ranging from addiction and recovery to aliens and spirituality.

After winning the Tulsa World Opening Band Contest for The Hop Jam in 2016, Groucho took a brief hiatus and re-formed in early 2020. On the heels of a summer midwest tour, Groucho released the EP “Beware the Bearers of False Gifts and Their Broken Promises” featuring a remix of a previous release, “The Truth is Out There” along with both sides of the epic single, “Blood in the Water.” The EP has received over 30,000 plays since its release last month.

For the upcoming album, Groucho once again worked with Grammy-award winning Trent Bell (Flaming Lips, Starlight Mints) of Bell Labs in Norman as well as engineer C.M. Rodriguez of Noise Town Tulsa for finishing touches on the remix of “The Truth is Out There.”

•Tulsa artists HeartWerk and Sydney Lee announced their first collaborative single, “Bad,” which hit streaming services this week.

The upbeat, club-ready dance song was written, recorded and produced in Tulsa by HeartWerk and Sydney Lee at HeartWerk’s private studio with vocals by Sydney Lee and mix and master by John Bourke.

HeartWerk and Sydney Lee are most known for their work as DJs at Tulsa’s St. Vitus night club. Their song is their first collaboration on original music. They called the song “a merger of HeartWerk’s signature moody house music and Sydney Lee’s love for a catchy bass-line and big dumb vocals.”

As a DJ, HeartWerk has been a driving force and leader in the Oklahoma electronic dance music scene. He has been producing and releasing original dance music on streaming services since 2019.

Sydney Lee has made a name for herself as a DJ in Tulsa since she began playing shows in 2021. She was excited to collaborate with HeartWerk on her first original song.

“HeartWerk was already a well-established artist and DJ when I came into the scene, and he immediately took me under his wing and gave me my initial opportunities that snowballed into some of my biggest shows to date,” Lee said. “We made this track off the cuff, just having fun in his studio, and I think the enjoyment we were having while creating it really translated well into a catchy, goofy and feminine club banger that anyone can have a good time to.”

HeartWerk said he enjoyed the playful creativity of the collaboration.

“When Sydney came over to make a record the first thing she said was ‘can we use a cowbell?’ so we got one out and when the ad libs started happening and we knew we had a banger on our hands,” HeartWerk said. “Listeners will also notice bits of ear candy sprinkled throughout the track, which were fun additions meant to keep people engaged and surprised while attempting to audibly illustrate a vivid picture of the story.”

For each artist’s full performance schedule, follow them on Instagram or visit heartwerk.net and sydneyleesounds.com.