Almost every full-time employee and all 600 part-time employees affiliated with BOK Center and Cox Business Convention Center have been invited to stay on board when Oak View Group assumes management of the venues, according to a statement from Oak View Group.

There will, however, be a change at the top. Current general manager Bryan Crowe said he was not invited to stay with the new management team. He said he is staying with ASM Global and is being promoted to a regional vice president position that will be based in Chicago.

In July, the Tulsa Public Facilities Authority voted 5-0 to hire Oak View Group to operate and manage BOK Center and Cox Business Convention Center. Both venues are currently managed and operated by ASM Global. The changeover to Oak View Group will occur near the end of this month.

“As Oak View Group prepares to take over venue and food service operations at BOK Center and Cox Business Convention Center on September 29, we are delighted to share that we have retained the majority of full-time and part-time staff in Tulsa,” said a statement provided by Oak View Group.

“Approximately 111 of the 115 full-time and all 600 part-time employees, who we know are the heartbeat of this vibrant community, were invited to stay on board as part of the OVG team. What’s more, in most cases we offered at least their current salaries and pay rates, competitive benefits packages and recognition of tenure so that existing staff could maintain vacation accruals.”

Continuing, the statement said, “We’re eager to tap our new teammates’ experience, deep knowledge and love of the city to propel the exciting growth of the two award-winning venues and ensure Tulsa is the top destination for major concerts, sporting events, and conventions in Oklahoma."

The city owns BOK Center and Cox Business Convention Center. Both venues are leased to the Tulsa Public Facilities Authority, which historically has contracted with an outside firm to manage them. ASM Global, formerly called SMG, has had the contract since before the BOK Center opened in 2008.

With ASM Global’s contract expiring, the Tulsa Public Facilities Authority Board of Trustees elected to explore options and issued a request for proposals. Oak View Group was recommended by a TPFA advisory committee that reviewed bids submitted by Oak View Group and ASM Global.

The Oak View Group team includes three former BOK Center general managers (John Bolton, Jeff Nickler, Casey Sparks) and former assistant general manager Joe Giordano.

