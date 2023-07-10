Madonna’s July 27 tour stop at BOK Center and other North American dates on The Celebration Tour have been postponed due to the music artist’s health.

Rescheduled dates will be announced as soon as possible, according to a news release from BOK Center. Fans are encouraged to hold onto their tickets, which will be valid when new dates once announced.

North American dates were supposed to christen the tour, now scheduled to kick off in Europe in October.

Madonna was recently hospitalized with a bacterial infection.

In an Instagram post, Madonna thanked fans for their positive energy, prayers and words of healing and encouragement.

“I’m on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life,” she said in the post.’

Madonna said her first thought when she woke up in the hospital was her children.

“My second thought was that I did not want to disappoint anyone who bought tickets for my tour,” she wrote. “I also didn’t want to let down the people who worked tirelessly with me over the last few months to create my show. I hate to disappoint anyone. My focus now is my health and getting stronger and I assure you I’ll be back with you as soon as I can!”

