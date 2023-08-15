Jimmie Tramel
Tulsa World Scene Writer
Madonna rescheduled many tour dates following a recent illness, but a tour stop at BOK Center will be canceled rather than postponed.
Rescheduled dates for Madonna’s Celebration Tour were announced this week by Live Nation. Madonna was originally scheduled to perform July 27 in Tulsa, but the BOK Center show is among five tour stops that were not rescheduled. Scheduling conflicts were cited in an official statement from Madonna.
Refunds for the canceled dates will be issued at the original point of purchase.
