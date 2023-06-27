One of Tulsa’s live music venues is now giving musicians of all skill levels the chance to collaborate with others in the community.

LowDown will host Free Energy: All Ages Jazz Jam sessions every second and fourth Wednesday of the month. The sessions run from 7 - 10 p.m. at 108 N. Detroit Ave, inside the historic Archer building and are free with no registration required. The next chance to attend is July 12.

Musicians are encouraged to bring their own instrument, and guitarists must bring their own amp and guitar. The venue is providing a Yamaha C7 grand piano, a bass amp and a drum set.

Free Energy Nights are led by educator, composer and saxophonist Mike Cameron who described the sessions as a way for aspiring musicians to play and network with jazz veterans across Tulsa.

You don’t have to be a jazz player to attend the sessions as they began to encourage collaboration between artists of all generations and genres.

“The basis of any great community starts with education,” said LowDown Program Manager, Jeff Sloan. “One of LowDown’s missions is to nurture and grow the jazz scene in Oklahoma. We started this free night to give back to our city by forming a safe and creative environment in Tulsa’s only premier listening room.”

For more information visit lowdowntulsa.com.