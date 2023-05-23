Brandy McDonnell
The Oklahoman
Pop sensation Lizzo, along with special guest Latto, brought her Special tour to Tulsa and performed before a sold-out crowd at the BOK Center on Saturday.
Photos: Lizzo performs to sold out BOK Center
Lizzo at the BOK Center
Lizzo at the BOK Center
Lizzo at the BOK Center
Lizzo at the BOK Center
Lizzo at the BOK Center
Lizzo at the BOK Center
Lizzo at the BOK Center
Lizzo at the BOK Center
Lizzo at the BOK Center
Lizzo at the BOK Center
Lizzo at the BOK Center
Lizzo at the BOK Center
Lizzo at the BOK Center
Lizzo at the BOK Center
Lizzo at the BOK Center
Lizzo at the BOK Center
Lizzo at the BOK Center
Lizzo at the BOK Center
Lizzo at the BOK Center
Lizzo at the BOK Center
Lizzo at the BOK Center
Lizzo at the BOK Center
Lizzo at the BOK Center
Lizzo at the BOK Center
Lizzo at the BOK Center
Lizzo at the BOK Center
Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!