Elvin Bishop is returning to Tulsa.

Be a part of a live-audience public radio show taping June 23 at Cain’s Ballroom when the Live From Cain’s show features Bishop, who is in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Blues Hall of Fame, and award-winning blues artist Danielle Nicole.

Seated general admission tickets as well as a limited number of reserved tables are available at cainsballroom.com.

Born in Glendale, California, in 1942, Bishop moved to Tulsa when he was 10. A Will Rogers High School alum, Bishop began studying physics at the University of Chicago on a full scholarship as a National Merit Scholar until his passion for the blues and Chicago’s South Side clubs surpassed his studies.

Bishop began his career with the Paul Butterfield Blues Band in 1965 and was inducted to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with other members of the group in 2015.

A move to the San Francisco area after three albums with Paul Butterfield Blues Band marked the beginning of a long and successful solo career, which includes the 1975 blockbuster hit “Fooled Around And Fell In Love.” The song reached No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was featured in the film “Guardians Of The Galaxy.”

Bishop will perform his set with The Big Fun Trio, with Bob Welsh on piano and guitar and Willy Jordan on cajón (a hand-played Peruvian drumbox) and vocals.

The Tulsa World published a biographical story on Bishop when he turned 80 last year. To read that story, go here.

Danielle Nicole, a Grammy-nominated music artist, will be backed by the Live From Cain’s house band, The Oklahoma Specials, including band leader Paul Benjaman (guitar), Aaron Boehler (bass), Paddy Ryan (drums), Roger Ray (pedal steel), Jeremy Watkins (fiddle) and John Fullbright (keys). Nashville-based multi-instrumentalist, Fats Kaplin (Jack White, The Tractors) will be the host.

“The audience for our tapings at Cain’s Ballroom is so important for what we’re trying to accomplish with this radio show,” Live From Cain’s co-executive Director Kelly Burley said in a news release. “It has wonderful to be able to produce these in front of a live audience again and capture that energy for our broadcast. We’re also thrilled to share these tapings with a number of public radio stations across the U.S. They’ll be broadcasting our eight-part series beginning later this summer. We’ll be announcing more details on all of that very soon.”