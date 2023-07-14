Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives will bring their passion for classic country music to Hard Rock Live, the concert venue of the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, for a Nov. 3 performance.

Tickets start at $24.50 and go on sale July 14.

Stuart’s contributions to country music have earned him numerous accolades. He is a Country Music Hall of Fame inductee, a five-time Grammy Award winner and an AMA lifetime achievement honoree.

In addition to his musical endeavors, Stuart has undertaken the role of an unofficial guardian of country music culture. He has dedicated a significant portion of his career to rescuing and collecting valuable artifacts that embody the genre’s history. His collection of approximately 20,000 items includes notable items like Hank Williams’ handwritten copy of “I Saw the Light,” Patsy Cline’s makeup kit and Johnny Cash’s first black performance suit.

Any night owls out there? The Little River Band is returning to Tulsa for a Nov. 1 performance at Hard Rock Live.

Tickets start at $39.50 and go on sale July 14.

Tickets to Hard Rock Live events are available at hardrockcasinotulsa.com or by calling 918-384-ROCK. The box office is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Nate Barnes will bring his blend of blues and country music to the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino for a 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5 performance at Track 5, the casino’s country dance hall. The show is free.

Barnes’ most recent single, “You Ain’t Pretty,” accumulated more than 12 million views on TikTok after its 2021 release. For more information on Barnes, visit natebarnesmusic.com.

River Spirit Casino

Country music artist Dwight Yoakam, who has sold more than 25 million albums worldwide, will return to River Spirit Casino for a Thursday, Nov. 2 performance at the Cove, the casino’s concert venue. Tickets go on sale July 14.

Mexican music artist Ramon Ayala will perform Aug. 19 at the Cove. Tickets are on sale.

For tickets to River Spirit events, go to riverspirittulsa.com.

Cain’s Ballroom

The Struts are coming to Cain’s Ballroom for a Saturday, Nov. 18 performance with Mac Saturn and Hot for Crime.

Tickets start at $29, plus fees, and go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, July 14 at cainsballroom.com.

BOK Center

WWE SmackDown is returning to BOK Center Friday, Oct. 13, providing an opportunity to see WWE Women’s Champion Asuka, Bianca Belair, Bobby Lashley, Charlotte Flair, Austin Theory, The Street Profits, The Usos, The Brawling Brutes and many more WWE entertainers. The card is subject to change.

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, July 14 at bokcenter.com.

Venue Shrine

Actor and music artist Tommy Howell, who played Ponyboy Curtis in the shot-in-Tulsa film “The Outsiders,” has rescheduled his upcoming Venue Shrine concert to Aug. 26. Tickets purchased for the original date will be honored on the new date. Tickets are available at tulsashrine.com.

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.