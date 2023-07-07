With another Woody Guthrie Folk Festival on the horizon, it’s worth recognizing that the Woody Guthrie Center is in the midst of an anniversary year.

The 26th annual Woody Guthrie Folk Festival — WoodyFest — will take place July 12-16 in Guthrie’s hometown of Okemah.

Meanwhile, Tulsa continues to be a destination for those interested in a deep dive to explore the legendary folk artist’s life and legacy.

The Woody Guthrie Center, located in downtown Tulsa’s Arts District, is commemorating a 10th year of existence. The center opened in April 2013, less than a year and a half after the Tulsa-based George Kaiser Family Foundation announced the $3 million purchase of Guthrie’s archive from the Woody Guthrie Foundation in Mount Kisco, New York.

The purchased archive (which has since grown) included Guthrie’s original musical recordings, nearly 3,000 song lyrics, handwritten songbooks, manuscripts and personal journals, personal papers, rare books (by and about Guthrie), 500-plus photos and more than 700 pieces of artwork, letters and postcards.

“Woody was a prolific songwriter, letter writer and collector of Americana,” author and historian Douglas Brinkley said, calling the Guthrie Archives a treasure trove for those who want a look at America from the 1930s through the 1960s. “It is filled with surprises. There is no better place to go than the Guthrie Archives if you want to be a songwriter to see how you construct lyrics. He’s got well over 1,000 songs he wrote.”

Talking about the importance of the Woody Guthrie Center in Tulsa, Brinkley said the center anchors the Arts District, has led to Tulsa museums experiencing increased visitation and has given birth to other businesses in the area.

“The combo of the Woody Guthrie Center and Cain’s are probably the centerpieces of Tulsa’s renaissance,” Brinkley said.

Down the street from the Woody Guthrie Center: The Bob Dylan Center, which opened in May 2022.

“There would have been no Dylan Center if Woody’s stuff wasn’t there, because that’s why Dylan brought it,” Brinkley said. “So it’s really the crown jewel of what is going on in Tulsa is the Woody Guthrie Center.”

Brinkley, who partnered with Johnny Depp to finish an unpublished Guthrie book, is the Katherine Tsanoff Brown Chair in Humanities and professor of history at Rice University, a CNN presidential historian and a contributing editor at Vanity Fair. Among takeaways from a phone conversation with Brinkley about Guthrie:

Asked what part of Guthrie’s body of work seems to have the most enduring impact, Brinkley said Guthrie’s “Dust Bowl Ballads” album is resonating in harrowing new ways because of climate change, drought and ecological catastrophe.

“Now we are heading into Dust Bowls around the world, so Woody’s ballads about people suffering through ecological calamity and dislocation resonates in the 21st century, unfortunately,” Brinkley said.

In 1970, Guy Logsdon wrote in a University of Tulsa Magazine story that one reason Oklahomans were long reluctant to praise Guthrie was because he sang the state’s Dust Bowl “infamy” to the world. When Guthrie’s autobiographical novel “Bound for Glory” was published in 1943, an Oklahoma City book reviewer wrote that it gave the state another black eye.

Kill the messenger? Guthrie was sharing what he saw.

“He was telling the truth about that era,” Brinkley said. “He had a novelist’s or a photographer’s eye for detail. He was able to really capture, better than any novelist ever did, the Dust Bowl. Steinbeck’s ‘Grapes of Wrath’ touches on it, and it’s a wonderful novel, but Woody just captures the human plight of the ecological disaster, so I think all of those ‘Dust Bowl Ballads,’ they certainly have a new relevance.”

History has given us countless music artists and songwriters, but Brinkley said American historians (himself included) are drawn to Guthrie because Guthrie gave descriptive narratives of what was happening during his life and times “so it’s visceral.”

Continuing, Brinkley said, “It’s the social aspect and capturing what it was like to be alive in Oklahoma and New York and California and to be wandering around the country in the Depression and the World War II years and fighting fascism. It’s all there in his lyrics, so it’s a great asset to professional historians because he was giving us kind of field reports for what was really going on. Sometimes newspapers were under the influence of politicians or the oil industry or the ranching world. Woody was an iconoclastic, freewheeling voice who had no restraint, so, whatever you think of Woody Guthrie, his songs are pure him.”

Guthrie’s most well-known song is “This Land is Your Land.”

“‘This Land is Your Land’ has become almost akin to a national anthem,” Brinkley said. “That song will be sung for as long as there is a United States.”

Guthrie’s guitar was branded with the words “This machine kills fascists.”

“Everything Woody did had a populist vision to it,” Brinkley said. “He always was an artist on the front line of social change. So whenever you see a protest or somebody calling truth to power, that’s a Woody Guthrie moment.”

Brinkley, citing examples, said there are other brave artists who have had bright moments in that regard, but he referred to Guthrie as sort of a social justice maven.

“When we listen to him or read about him, it sort of us makes us want to ... make the world a better place,” he said. “That’s quite an accomplishment that an artist can do that this many decades after his death.”

Is it possible to measure the impact Guthrie made on other music artists?

“He broke the shackles of popular music that you no longer had to listen to Tin Pan Alley directors or follow a songwriters formula and you can write in a vivid fashion about what you are seeing and hearing around you,” Brinkley said.

“So he was a liberation artist. It’s why he became a hero for Bob Dylan or Lead Belly or Pete Seeger, and the list goes on to Bruce Springsteen. I saw Patti Smith in Tulsa not long ago. Just everybody was touched by what Woody did. He pulls on musicians’ consciences. Just don’t be about the big bucks. Try to find a way to make a difference. Any real, great recording artist, there is always that Woody Guthrie angel kind of standing on their shoulder reminding them that they have to try to leave the world a better place.”

The relationship between Guthrie and his home state has long been considered complicated. It took time for Guthrie’s hometown and home state to warm up to him.

“It’s often the case that artists — real artists — aren’t embraced by their home state during their lifetime,” Brinkley said.

“They are shattering norms and mores left and right, so it takes a while for people to catch up with what a giant that person really was. To its credit, Oklahoma and Oklahoma’s citizens started making a move to recognize Guthrie and it snowballed into them acquiring the archives in Tulsa and then you have the incredible Woody Guthrie Center and now the Guthrie Green. There has just been all this joy brought back to Oklahoma once they wrapped their arms around Woody. And he loved Oklahoma, so this would have been where he would want to be honored. He wasn’t interested in being celebrated in Europe or Mexico or Florida. He never abandoned his Okie roots.”

<&rule>