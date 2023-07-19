Inspired by the recent Tulsa Sound Weekend, the Tulsa Drillers and King Cabbage Brass Band will co-host “Brass in the Ballpark,” a unique two-week music camp experience for accomplished band students in grades 8-12.

Greg Fallis, KCBB bandleader, announced the camp will run weeknights from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. beginning Monday, Aug. 21. The camp will include two performances at ONEOK Field when the Tulsa Drillers have home dates (Thursday, Aug. 31 and Saturday, Sept. 2).

Camp curriculum will include instrument fundamentals, improvisation, New Orleans-style jazz performance, brass band ensemble, American music history and the significant role of Oklahoma musicians. Camp participants will have personalized tours of the Bob Dylan Center and Woody Guthrie Center and will receive a “Brass in the Ballpark” t-shirts.

Fallis, who will lead the program, is a professional musician and music teacher with a background in jazz and studio music. He has performance experience in big band and multiple ensembles. Members of KCBB and other working musicians will provide additional instruction.

Camp tuition is $250 per student with need-based scholarships available. For registration or more information, go to kingcabbagebrass.com.

“I believe this music has a unique ability to speak to people of all ages,” Fallis said. “We are blessed to play it, and we understand our responsibility to pass it down to future generations. With this camp, we hope to create a tradition of brass band music in Tulsa and give back to our community.”

“Brass in the Ballpark” is supported by the Tulsa Drillers, Empire Slice House, Mythic Press and Red Dirt Relief Fund. For sponsorship opportunities, email gregorydfallis@gmail.com.