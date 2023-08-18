Jimmie Tramel Tulsa World Scene Writer Follow Jimmie Tramel Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

A pair of Oklahoma music artists are coming home for a New Year’s Eve show at Cain’s Ballroom.

J.R. Carroll and Kaitlin Butts are co-headlining a Dec. 31 show. Carroll, in addition to his solo work, is the touring keyboardist with Zach Bryan. Butts, who attended Union High School, released a 2022 album (“What Else Can She Do”) that garnered positive attention in Rolling Stone.

Carroll and Butts will be joined by Nolan Taylor and Tommy Prine. Tickets start at $28, plus fees.

Ned LeDoux will make his Cain’s Ballroom debut with a Thursday. Sept. 14 performance. Tickets start at $15.

Paul Cauthen’s This Road I’m On Tour will make a Friday, Nov. 10 stop at Cai’s Ballroom. Cauthen will be joined by support act Drayton Farley. Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 18.

American Aquarium will return to Cain’s Ballroom for a Friday, Dec. 8 show with guest Lance Roark. Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 18.

For tickets to Cain’s Ballroom events, go to cainsballroom.com.

River Spirit Casino

Foreigner is on a farewell tour and will perform Thursday, Oct. 5 at the Cove, the concert venue of the River Spirit Casino.

Tickets to River Spirit events can be purchased at riverspirittulsa.com.

Hard Rock Casino

Country music artist John Conlee will perform Wednesday, Oct. 4 at Hard Rock Live, the concert venue of the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. Conlee’s hits include “Rose Colored Glasses” and “Back Side of Thirty.”

Tickets start at $19.50 and go on sale Aug 18.

Information on upcoming shows at Hard Rock Live, Track 5., Riff’s and Amp Bar is available online at hardrockcasinotulsa.com or by calling 918-384-ROCK.

Darryl Worley will perform a free concert 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31 at Track 5 inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. For more information on Worley, visit darrylworley.com.

Sundance Head, a former champion on “The Voice,” will perform a free concert 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept 9 at Track 5 inside Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. For more information on the music artist, visit sundancehead.com.

Tulsa Theater

Comedian and actor James "Murr" Murray is bringing a Nov. 11 tour stop to Tulsa Theater. For tickets, go to tulsatheater.com.

