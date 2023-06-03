CLAREMORE — With a freshly released Spider-Man film on movie screens, here’s a heads-up that a music artist who lives in Oklahoma is part of Spider-Man’s cinematic history.

The new film is “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” an animated sequel to a 2018’s “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.”

The Spider-Man film franchise was launched with Sam Raimi’s “Spider-Man” in 2002. The soundtrack’s lead single was “Hero,” which became one of the year’s biggest songs. “It reached No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 and went to No. 1 on the U.S. mainstream rock and alternative charts.

“Hero” was performed by Chad Kroeger of Nickelback and Josey Scott of Saliva.

Now, 21 years later, Scott is happily entrenched as a Claremore resident and he has accepted an invitation to throw a ceremonial first pitch before a Sunday, June 11 Tulsa Drillers game at ONEOK Field. Maybe “Hero” will be his walk-up music?

There’s a story behind the song, but, first, let’s get to the story of how a Memphis-born rocker became an Oklahoman. If you guessed he relocated to Rogers County because of a local girl, feel free to claim a prize — maybe an autograph from him at El Banquete Mexican Grill, his go-to spot in Claremore and the place he selected for an in-person interview.

Breathtaking

The girl in the story is Kendra.

Scott met her at a sound check before a 2003 gig at the Voodoo Room in Tulsa. Kendra, who was there for a modeling obligation, walked into the sound check with a friend “and I was just blown away,” Scott said. “I mean, I had no breath in my lungs.”

Scott turned to the guitar player, Wayne Swinny, and said, “Did you see her?”

Swinny replied “which one?” because there were two girls.

“Which one? The only one!” said Scott, who initially noticed only Kendra.

“Kendra was a little taller than the other girl, and I couldn’t see anything but her,” he recalled.

“It was like this beam of light was just following her, I promise you. I was so taken by her, I turned around. I turned my back, facing the soundboard, because I couldn’t focus on what I was supposed to do. I couldn’t remember the lyrics. I couldn’t remember anything. Later on, I found out she thought I was being a jerk and I didn’t want anybody in there while we were sound-checking and that wasn’t the case at all. I was so stunned and I had no game with women, so like my nerdiness from high school just started to wash over me.”

Scott boarded on a bus afterward and came to the conclusion that he would regret it for the rest of his life if he didn’t find some way to talk to the girl who took his breath away. A “runner” who was charged with the responsibility of driving the band around suggested buying the girl a gift or a card. Hey, that sounds smart.

“So we go to the local Walmart, and and there’s this floral department or whatever where they’ve got the flowers and everything, and they had these beautiful three-rose bouquets,” Scott said.

“As a Southern boy, I’ve been taught that red roses mean love, so that’s pretty forward for a man to (give her red roses). Maybe I should get yellow roses because that means friendship? And I was like, ‘no, I’m going to get the red ones.’”

When Scott returned to the venue, he walked up to Kendra and was so nervous he felt like he was going to throw up.

“But I just stuck my hands out with the roses, and I said, ‘I don’t know if anybody’s ever told you this, but you’re the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen.’ I then expected her to go, ‘oh, OK, man-whore or whatever. Rock star.’ I just figured she was going to dismiss me like that. She smiled the most beautiful smile I’ve ever seen, and we literally have never stopped talking.”

They met May 29, 2003, and were married at Graceland exactly one year later.

The fated-to-be-together part of the story: Saliva was “violently opposed” to sound checks at that time. The band made an exception at the Voodoo Room at the encouragement of tour manager Scotty Ross because a new song (“Rest in Pieces”) was getting airplay in Tulsa. Ross figured the group may not have played the song since recording it, so he prescribed a refresher course and it led to three roses.

“And the three roses? We have three children together — two girls and one boy,” Scott said.

Kendra also had two children. One is Scott’s guitar player now. Scott had a son, Cody, who passed away in 2021 due to COVID.

All in

Pre-Kendra, Scott was touring with Saliva when Lyor Cohen, the head of the Island Def Jam Music Group, pitched a plan. Speaking in what Scott called a Dolph Lundgren-type voice, Cohen wanted to put the best singer from Kroeger’s label (read: Kroeger) together with the best singer from “his” camp to work on a song for the “Spider-Man” soundtrack.

“And I was like, ‘Spider-Man? For real?’ I was like, ‘dude, I’ve loved Spider-Man since I was a little kid. I’m all in. Whatever you need me to do, I’ll do it,’” Scott said.

“And so it was his idea, his brainchild or whatever. The next thing you know, I was on a plane to Vancouver, which is a beautiful city. I had never been to Canada. I got to spend some time with Chad Kroeger, who is awesome. We went to the studio and, at first, he wanted to write a song more like ‘Click Click Boom,’ like one of my songs, more of a rap-rock sort of nu-metal type song.”

Scott said that’s not a bad idea, but, having already traveled down the “Click Click Boom” road, he wanted to do something different and push the envelope.

Kroeger said he had a song called “Hero” that the guys in Nickelback didn’t like and it wasn’t really a Nickelback kind of song, according to Scott.

“And I was like, ‘OK. Well, let’s hear it,’” Scott said. “So he played the meat and potatoes of the song ‘Hero,’ and I was jaw-on-the-floor blown away. I called my A&R guy, Rob Stevenson, in. I was like, ‘you’ve got to hear this song. It’s even called ‘Hero.’ It’s perfect. It’s tailor-made for the movie.’ He played it again. My label was blown away. Then we locked ourselves in a room and hashed out where the harmonies were going to go and how we were going to do what and I thank God to this day that Chad gave me a co-writing credit on that song because he wrote most of that song.”

The video for “Hero” was shot on a mock New York City rooftop constructed inside an airplane hangar. Clips from the movie are sprinkled into the video. The song seemed to be a perfect fit.

“When this came out, it was like a bomb went off in my life,” Scott said. “It was just, like, boom. Everybody was mentioning it, and it was shooting up the charts and they were like, ‘this has got a bullet.’ And I’m like, ‘what’s a bullet?’ So I had to learn all that stuff. I was just really grateful and thankful for all that. I got noticed on the street in New York City, which I did not ever expect. I got to do an interview on NBC News. I mean, it was crazy.”

Scott said Sony Records was originally going to use another track for the soundtrack’s lead single, but Sony did the “stop the presses” thing and re-pressed CDs to make “Hero” the lead single.

“Probably the coolest gold record or coolest plaque I have on a wall is the one with Spider-Man on it,” Scott said. “I’m on five different pictures and five different plaques on the wall, and the kids think the one with Spider-Man on it is cooler than mine. I’m totally fine with it.”

Country living

Scott has lived in Claremore (where Kendra was born) since 2017.

“Claremore is right up my alley because we moved around a lot when I was a kid,” he said.

“I got the city life from Memphis and I got the country life from my parents being from Mississippi. But if I had to choose between the city or the small town, I love the small town a lot better. ... I mean, I’m a city boy. My wife calls me City Mouse and I call her Country Mouse. But I like living here because it’s safe. I wanted to raise my children in a place that was safe.”

Here’s a story about that: Scott has an 1980 Chevy truck that overheated one day, so he pulled to the side of the road.

“And three cars pulled over with me,” he said. “I was like, ‘oh my God, they’re fixing to rob me.’ I was just shaking.”

False alarm. The people who pulled over wanted to be of assistance.

“They were there to help to do whatever they could to get me going again, to get me some water or gas or whatever I needed, and I just wasn’t used to that,” he said. “So it took some getting used to, but once I figured it out and the community kind of embraced me, I was all in.”

Asked about go-to spots in Claremore other than El Banquete, Scott mentioned J Farley’s Pub (a friend performs there) and Planet Fitness. These days, the rock vocalist is as lean as Spider-Man.

Getting fit

Once tipping the scales at close to 400 pounds, Scott said he recently lost 150 pounds through diet and exercise.

“I didn’t have the willpower for years, and I just got mad at it,” he said.

Scott says his “secret” is 10 miles on a treadmill four or five days a week.

“There are trainers that say, ‘well, you know, the secret to weight loss and maintaining your health is not on the treadmill,’” he said. “Well, I beg to differ with them because that’s what works for me. That’s what I’ve figured out. It works for me. And I come from a school of when you can’t figure it out, just run it to death, you know? I believe in math. I told my wife if I do 10 miles a day for four or five days a week, I’ll be damned if I can gain some weight. I won’t be able to hold a pound. I don’t care if I eat Snickers bars all day every day.”

Scott said he got the kick in the pants he needed when he was invited to go to a 2022 festival in Blue Ridge, Virginia, and climb on stage with his old guitar mate, Swinney. Scott, who left Saliva in 2011, began trimming down in advance of the reunion with Swinny. And there was one more dose of motivation that came via dream.

“After my son passed, I struggled with my mental health,” he said. “I struggled my entire life as well with anxiety and depression. But after my son passed away, I was going through that grieving cycle — and I’m still going through that grief.”

In the aftermath of the tragedy, Scott was convinced his entertainment career was, by choice, done. No more singing. No more stages.

“Then I had this dream,” he said. “I woke up in the dream, laying on the canvas of a ring. I was inside of what I thought was a boxing ring or wrestling ring. I was like, ‘where am I? What am I doing?’ My right cheek was on the canvas, and I saw my hand, and my hand was in a boxing glove, and I’m like, ‘what is happening right now?’ And then I touched my face and there was blood all over my hands. I was like, ‘somebody has just knocked me out.’ So I was trying to get up and I couldn’t get up and I felt something pulling at my collar. And he was going ‘Dad, come on. Get up. Pops. Come on, Pops. Get up.’ And that’s something only Cody would say.

“I tried to turn and look at him and I almost had him, and I woke up. I couldn’t see him, but I know it was him. I could smell him, you know? Being a father, you know it’s them. You know the shape of their hands and the smell of their hair. I knew it was him. And he was saying, ‘Come on, pops, get up. You’ve got to get up.’”

So, Scott got off the canvas and is getting on stages.

“Not only did that let me know I wanted to do it again, it let me know that it was OK to do it again because, for so many weeks and months, I felt tremendous guilt,” he said, referring to the many “what ifs” he dwelled on after Cody’s passing.

“I was just torturing myself to death,” Scott said. “I think that was him letting me know that he was OK and that was him letting me know that he wanted me to get up off the mat and start fighting again — not just music, but fighting for my life and fighting for my children and my family and my whole life. ...

“From that moment forward, I decided I’m going to get up and I’m going to do this. And then when the Blue Ridge opportunity came along, I was like, ‘all right, if I’m going to do this, I’m going to look good.’ So I just started (getting in shape). I told my wife, ‘I don’t want to just show people, oh, Josie’s lost some weight and he looks good. I want want their jaw to fall open and go, holy crap, this dude is in the best shape of his life.’”

Getting back into the music business is like climbing into a hot jacuzzi, suggested Scott, who said he is having to reacclimate himself with the temperature of the water — and the changing industry. He said his manager, Red Alert Music Group’s Wes Hoffman, is taking excellent care of him and, along with area musicians, helped him find local talent to assemble a band. They are touring on a run of upcoming dates as Josey Scott’s Saliva, including a June 17 performance at Rawk the River Fest in Tahlequah.

“Just come see the band if you haven’t experienced the Saliva thing,” Scott said.

Next? Scott said his wife tells him he should write a book on how to lose weight.

“I just run myself to death and try to eat clean all week,” he said, indicating that he wants to be around long enough to walk his daughters down the aisle and see his children experience successes.

“Like they say, I didn’t plan on being this old. If I had known I was going to live this long, I would’ve taken better care of myself,” he said, assuring that he feels great.

“I eat better, I sleep better, I act better. It has helped my mental health tremendously. And more important than me, I have helped my children eat better, because when you eat ice cream, they eat ice cream. When you eat a candy bar, they eat a candy bar. When you drink a case of Mountain Dew, they drink a case of Mountain Dew. They do what they see. So my wife and I started making healthier choices and cleaner choices and we started to streamline our diet a little bit. And we’re not policing them. If we want a cookie, we eat a cookie. If we want some ice cream, we have some ice cream. We just don’t have the whole gallon of ice cream.”

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.